Swiss Parliament Rejects Return To Joint Taxation Of Spouses

In March, Swiss citizens voted in favour of individual taxation by a 54.2% majority, thus putting an end to the joint taxation of married couples that has been in place since 1984. But the Centre Party believes that this dual-declaration system for spouses penalises single-income households.

It therefore decided to maintain its initiative“To put an end to marriage discrimination”. The initiative, which only concerns direct federal taxation, would enshrine joint taxation in the Constitution. However, the resulting inequalities would be eliminated.

+ Individual taxation receives massive support from Swiss Abroad

For example, the Centre is proposing an alternative tax calculation that would make it possible to choose between two models: joint taxation and taxation applicable to unmarried people. The tax authorities would choose the most advantageous calculation for each couple.

The text gives parliament three years to decide on the practical implementation. The government would apply the alternative calculation if no solution were found within this period.

A majority in the Senate considered such a measure to be counter-productive. Some members argued it would generate a great deal of bureaucracy. It would also be much more expensive than individual taxation, said Andrea Caroni of the centre-right Radical-Liberals.

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