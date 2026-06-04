Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Music Grand Prix Goes To Yodelling Singer Nadja Räss

Swiss Music Grand Prix Goes To Yodelling Singer Nadja Räss


2026-06-04 02:10:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Yodelling singer Nadja Räss has won the 2026 Swiss Grand Prix for Music, a prize worth CHF 100,000 ($126,500). Ten other winners were also honoured, including Flèche Love from Geneva and Louis Schild of Neuchâtel. This content was published on June 4, 2026 - 12:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Grand Prix suisse de musique pour la chanteuse de yodel Nadja Räss Original Read more: Grand Prix suisse de musique pour la chanteuse de yodel Nadja

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nadja Räss, a 47-year-old from canton Schwyz, in central Switzerland, is considered to be“one of the most important voices in Swiss yodelling culture”, said the Federal Office of Culture on Thursday. She is the first representative of Swiss folk music to receive the award.

Räss, who is also a cultural mediator, contributed to the inclusion of yodelling on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage last December, the jury pointed out. This year's jury was chaired by Ticino musician and journalist Gian-Andrea Costa.

More More Culture Blatten: 'We lost everything, but not the joy of making music'

This content was published on May 28, 2026 A year after a landslide destroyed the Swiss village of Blatten, the Fafleralp Blatten music society embodies the determination to regain a semblance of normality and to look to the future with optimism.

Read more: Blatten: 'We lost everything, but not the joy of making m

MENAFN04062026000210011054ID1111213109



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search