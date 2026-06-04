Swiss Music Grand Prix Goes To Yodelling Singer Nadja Räss

Nadja Räss, a 47-year-old from canton Schwyz, in central Switzerland, is considered to be“one of the most important voices in Swiss yodelling culture”, said the Federal Office of Culture on Thursday. She is the first representative of Swiss folk music to receive the award.

Räss, who is also a cultural mediator, contributed to the inclusion of yodelling on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage last December, the jury pointed out. This year's jury was chaired by Ticino musician and journalist Gian-Andrea Costa.

This content was published on May 28, 2026 A year after a landslide destroyed the Swiss village of Blatten, the Fafleralp Blatten music society embodies the determination to regain a semblance of normality and to look to the future with optimism.