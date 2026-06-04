Swiss Music Grand Prix Goes To Yodelling Singer Nadja Räss

Swiss Music Grand Prix Goes To Yodelling Singer Nadja Räss
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Grand Prix suisse de musique pour la chanteuse de yodel Nadja Räss
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Read more: Grand Prix suisse de musique pour la chanteuse de yodel Nadja
Nadja Räss, a 47-year-old from canton Schwyz, in central Switzerland, is considered to be“one of the most important voices in Swiss yodelling culture”, said the Federal Office of Culture on Thursday. She is the first representative of Swiss folk music to receive the award.
Räss, who is also a cultural mediator, contributed to the inclusion of yodelling on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage last December, the jury pointed out. This year's jury was chaired by Ticino musician and journalist Gian-Andrea Costa.More More Culture Blatten: 'We lost everything, but not the joy of making music'
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