Switzerland To Deploy 4,000 Soldiers For G7 Summit Security Around Evian

“The army's main task will be to relieve the civilian security bodies of the French-speaking cantons during the event, so that the police can concentrate on their mission,” said the defence ministry on Thursday. This involves ensuring the protection of sensitive facilities, such as Geneva International Airport, and supporting border protection authorities.

The Air Force will also be reinforcing its armed air policing service. Airspace restrictions will be in place from June 10-18. Many of the high-level delegates to the summit are expected to land at Geneva Airport before making their way across Lake Geneva to Evian. The army will be involved in monitoring the lake and major roads.

It will also make available its capabilities in the cyber domain, defence against drones and NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) protection.

The organisation of the G7 Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron has raised a number of security-related questions in Switzerland, which is not part of the G7 group of rich countries. The request for reinforcements originally came from the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais, which have found themselves on the front line of guaranteeing security for the Evian summit.

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