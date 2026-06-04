Swiss Post To Cut 60 Full-Time IT Jobs In Switzerland

A consultation procedure will be launched in mid-June, the company told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, thereby confirming a report published on Thursday in the French-language daily Le Temps.

“We are not cutting any jobs in Switzerland to compensate for them abroad. The site in Portugal will not be expanded for the time being”, the company said.

+ Swiss Post expects a 'significant' decline in profits

Swiss Post also confirmed the number of staff affected will be equivalent to 60 positions, according to two sources who spoke to Le Temps. According to the newspaper, around 20 changes of employment contract, again for IT positions, are also planned.

Swiss Post says that the final figures will be released once the process has been completed,“probably in the autumn”.

Translated from French with AI/gw

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