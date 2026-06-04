MSME Ministry Reviews Potential Impact Of West Asia Developments On Small Businesses

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi chaired a high-level review meeting with senior ministry officials to assess the potential implications of the evolving situation in West Asia on India's MSME sector.

The review focused on possible challenges arising from disruptions to global supply chains, including the availability and pricing of raw materials, export-import activities, transportation and logistics, gas-related concerns, and working capital requirements of MSMEs.

During the meeting, Manjhi directed officials to closely monitor developments and formulate timely measures to address any adverse impact on the sector.

He stressed the need for preparedness and appropriate policy responses to safeguard MSMEs against emerging global uncertainties.

Describing MSMEs as the backbone of the Indian economy, the minister highlighted the sector's significant contribution to employment generation, manufacturing output and exports.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the interests of MSME enterprises and supporting their continued growth and resilience.

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje and senior ministry officials also participated in the review meeting.

(KNN Bureau)

