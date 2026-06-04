India's Fuel Price Control Acts As Implicit Subsidy, Shields Economy, Says Gopinath

MENAFN - KNN India)India's decision to limit the pass-through of rising global oil prices to domestic consumers has effectively acted as an implicit subsidy to households and businesses, former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gopinath said the Indian government's restraint in raising retail fuel prices-despite a sharp surge in international crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia crisis-has provided meaningful, albeit understated, economic support.

She observed that the degree of pass-through of global oil prices to domestic fuel prices has been considerably lower in India than in most other countries.

"The government is already to some extent supporting the economy because it has not let prices at the fuel pump go up by as much as one would expect it to given how much world oil prices have risen," she said, describing the arrangement as akin to an implicit subsidy for both consumers and companies.

Targeted Support Over Broad Subsidies

Looking ahead, Gopinath cautioned against continuing with broad-based fuel price suppression as a long-term policy tool. She argued that while some degree of price pass-through may be unavoidable, future support should be targeted at vulnerable households and businesses most exposed to the impact of elevated energy costs - rather than keeping fuel prices artificially low across the board.

"What probably will be called for is to let more of the price increase pass through, but then have much more targeted support to vulnerable households and companies as opposed to broad-based support in terms of fuel prices artificially low," she noted.

She added that targeted assistance would help deliver relief where it is genuinely needed while avoiding wider economic distortions.

Broader Context

Gopinath's comments suggest that while the government's current approach has cushioned the immediate impact, the next phase of policy response may need to shift toward more precise, reform-oriented interventions to strengthen the economy's resilience to ongoing global challenges.

(KNN Bureau)