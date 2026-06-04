Citigroup CEO Meets PM Modi, Discusses Future Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - KNN India)Citigroup Chair and CEO Jane Fraser met Indian Prime Minister Modi to discuss India's economic growth trajectory and investment landscape, and explore opportunities for the American banking major to deepen its support for the country's key development priorities, according to a statement by Citigroup.

PM Modi shared his vision for accelerating economic momentum towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal - the government's flagship objective of building a developed, self-reliant India by the centenary of its independence.

“The discussion covered a range of topics, including investment and capital flows into India, opportunities for India's corporate sector abroad, alternative energy and artificial intelligence,” an official statement noted.

The two sides explored how Citi could help attract global investors to India and champion Indian companies as they expand into new international markets.

Citi said,“Additionally, they discussed opportunities related to the build-out of alternate energy sources for the country, including green energy sources such as solar and green hydrogen. The conversations also covered AI, including the role of regulation and areas where the technology can be leveraged to support economic growth.”

Citi reaffirmed its commitment to India and its clients, underscoring its continued support in the market.

(KNN Bureau)