Serve Robotics Expands Beyond Food Delivery With Autonomous Laundry Partnership

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics has announced a new partnership with NoScrubs, a fast-growing on-demand laundry service, marking Serve's first commercial urban delivery partnership outside of prepared food.

The pilot, launching this week in select Los Angeles neighborhoods, will use Serve's existing fleet of autonomous sidewalk robots to deliver NoScrubs laundry orders directly to customers' doors.

The commercial pilot extends Serve's last-mile delivery opportunity into a new category of recurring local commerce. NoScrubs operates across seven major US metros.

As one of the fastest-growing categories in consumer logistics, the online laundry services market is projected1 to grow from approximately $40 billion in 2025 to $130 billion by 2030, fueled by busy urban households, dual-income families, and younger consumers embracing app-based services.

The Serve robots that are already on the street will work in a new category, generating revenue without the cost of building a separate fleet. It's the same robots, the same autonomy stack, and the same operations that already power the food delivery business.

Serve views laundry delivery as an early step toward broader expansion into additional verticals, including dry cleaning, retail, pharmacy, grocery, each of which shares the same last-mile economics that have made sidewalk robots viable for food.

Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, says:“We've built one of the largest autonomous delivery platforms, and we've spent years proving the model in some of the country's densest, most complex cities.

“The NoScrubs partnership is where we leverage what we've created to open up an entirely new category of delivery and offer more convenience to consumers.

“The same Serve robots that bring you dinner will soon bring you your laundry and more. We're just getting started.”

For customers, the experience is simple. Users select their preferred delivery window in the NoScrubs app, and NoScrubs assigns each order to a Serve robot based on availability and storage requirements. Customers simply receive their laundry on time.

Matt O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of NoScrubs, says:“Customers expect fast, seamless delivery experiences across every aspect of daily life, not just meals. Partnering with Serve allows us to explore innovative ways to serve customers while improving operational efficiency.”

Serve operates approximately 2,000 robots across the United States, including 500 in Los Angeles, which will fulfill NoScrubs orders alongside their ongoing food delivery work.

Because laundry pickups and returns generally fall outside food delivery's mealtime peaks, the partnership allows Serve to put more deliveries through its existing fleet, making fuller use of robots already on the road.

The expansion builds on Serve's January acquisition of Diligent Robotics, which extended the company's autonomy platform into indoor environments.