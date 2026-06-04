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Trilliondollarbreaks Ford's Energy Storage Pivot Highlights Growing Opportunity In Grid-Scale Batteries


2026-06-04 02:05:47
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is among the established leaders in utility-scale energy storage, a market drawing increased attention after Ford Motor Company's announcement that it will invest approximately $2 billion to repurpose former EV battery manufacturing capacity for large-scale energy storage systems. The move sparked Ford's strongest daily stock rally in nearly six years as investors embraced the company's effort to tap growing demand from AI data centers, utilities and industrial customers seeking reliable power solutions. Through its Ford Energy subsidiary, Ford aims to begin production in 2027 with annual capacity exceeding 20 gigawatt hours, positioning itself to compete in a rapidly expanding market where energy storage is becoming increasingly critical to supporting AI infrastructure and grid modernization.

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