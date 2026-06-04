Ainewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Expands AI Infrastructure Strategy With Proposed Blueflare Partnership In Western Canada

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced plans to enter into a memorandum of understanding with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. to develop behind-the-meter artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Under the proposed framework, BlueFlare would serve as FingerMotion's primary development partner for site origination, engineering, construction and operations of natural gas-powered AI inference facilities integrated with co-located bitcoin mining operations. The collaboration supports FingerMotion's strategy of building modular AI and HPC capacity powered by on-site natural gas generation, which the company believes could provide greater control over energy costs and long-term power availability. The parties have identified two initial project sites for evaluation and intend to pursue site-specific agreements as they advance development opportunities in Western Canada.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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