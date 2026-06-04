Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing Oversight Of Frontier AI Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that establishes federal government oversight over some AI models. The order seeks to give the Commerce, Defense, Homeland Security and Treasury departments the leeway to conduct cyber capability assessments of advanced AI models before they are made available to the public.

Most provisions in this executive order are due to come into force 30 days after the signing of the order. Major players in the tech industry, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), will be keeping tabs on any...

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