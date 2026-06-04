Democratizing The Space Economy: How Public Investment Vehicles Are Opening Private Orbital Opportunities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) and may include paid advertising.

Traditionally, many significant investment opportunities in the space industry were only accessible to venture capital and institutional investors, leaving retail investors unable to participate. However, Planet Ventures Inc. is changing this, as the company provides shareholders with indirect exposure to private space and aerospace companies through a publicly traded investment vehicle. A variety of companies stretch under Planet Ventures' belt, including areas like software, energy, robotics, emerging applications, and infrastructure.

The commercial space economy is entering a new phase of growth. What was once dominated by government agencies is rapidly evolving into a global industry encompassing satellite communications, orbital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics, energy systems, and even lunar development. With industry forecasts projecting the space economy is projected to surpass $1 trillion in value over the coming decades, investors are increasingly looking for ways to participate in this transformation.

Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC: PNXPF) is helping bridge that gap. As a publicly traded investment issuer focused on the space and aerospace industries, the company provides investors with indirect exposure to a portfolio of private and early-stage businesses developing technologies that could help...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PNXPF are available in the company's newsroom at

Disclaimer

Investor Brand Network (“We” or“Us”) are not securities dealers or brokers, investment advisers or financial advisers, and you should not rely on the information herein as investment advice. Planet Ventures Inc. will make aggregate payments of $100,000 to us to provide marketing services for a term of 1 year. This article is informational only and is solely for use by prospective investors in determining whether to seek additional information. This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Our stock profiles are intended to highlight certain companies for your further investigation; they are not stock recommendations or constitute an offer or sale of the referenced securities. The securities issued by the companies we profile should be considered high risk; if you do invest despite these warnings, you may lose your entire investment. Please do your own research before investing, including reading the companies' SEDAR+ and SEC filings, press releases, and risk disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: Planet Ventures' investment strategy and objectives; anticipated developments in the commercial space industry, including the growth of orbital energy and space robotics markets; the projected growth of the global space economy; Planet Ventures' expectations regarding the strategic importance of its investments in Mantis Space and General Astronautics; the anticipated role of orbital energy technologies and robotic servicing systems in future in-orbit operations; and the potential for these technologies to become foundational to the next generation of commercial space activity.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and Planet Ventures undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Risk Factors

Investing in Planet Ventures and its portfolio companies involves a high degree of risk. The following is a summary of key risk factors. This is not an exhaustive list, and additional risks may exist that are not currently known:

Early-Stage Investment Risk. Portfolio companies have limited operating histories and are pre-revenue. Investments are speculative and may result in a total loss of capital. Technology Risk. The orbital energy and lunar habitation technologies underlying the Company's investments are unproven at commercial scale and may not be successfully developed or deployed. Regulatory Risk. Space sector operations require licenses and approvals from domestic and international regulatory bodies. Failure to obtain or maintain these could materially delay or prevent operations. Market Risk. Commercial demand for in-space power systems and lunar services has not been established at scale. Projected market growth may not be realized within anticipated timeframes. Liquidity Risk. Investments in private, early-stage companies are illiquid. There is no guarantee of a market for these securities or the ability to exit on favorable terms. Capital Risk. Portfolio companies may require additional funding that may not be available, or may be available only on dilutive or restrictive terms. Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Risk. Adverse macroeconomic conditions or geopolitical developments could disrupt the Company's investment strategy or the operations of portfolio companies. Key Personnel Risk. The Company's performance depends in part on retaining key personnel and advisors. Loss of key individuals could adversely affect the Company's operations and investment activities

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.