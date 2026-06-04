Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Launches Mudra Pro For Early Pre-Orders

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) announced the launch of Mudra Pro for early pre-orders, offering OEMs, enterprise innovation teams, researchers and developers access to product specifications, software development kit capabilities and pilot program resources. Developed through the company's ai6 Labs initiative, the AI-powered neural wristband features a thinner ergonomic design and adds a photoplethysmography sensor alongside electromyography and inertial measurement unit sensors, expanding sensing capabilities for cardiovascular monitoring, gesture recognition and intent-based interfaces while helping customers accelerate development and commercialization efforts.

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About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

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