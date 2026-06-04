MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Daiichi Life Group Launch Joint Research to Advance Asset Management with Quantum Technology

Kawasaki and Tokyo, Japan, June 4, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Daiichi Life Group, Inc. today announced that they conduct joint research from April 2026 to March 2027 to advance asset management operations through the application of quantum technology in the insurance sector.

This joint research will leverage the expertise of Daiichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a leading institutional investor in Japan managing approximately 30 trillion yen in assets, by addressing practical challenges in its asset management operations. Both companies will jointly design and develop quantum algorithms to optimize asset allocation across multiple asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and alternative assets, considering risk-return balance and liability characteristics. They will also conduct performance verification using quantum computer simulators [1] (quantum simulators) and quantum computers.

When making asset allocation decisions, it is necessary to simultaneously consider complex factors such as the balance between risk and return, liability characteristics, regulatory requirements, and investment constraints for each asset class. The two companies aim to conduct more comprehensive and efficient evaluations that take these factors into account under a wide range of economic scenarios, with the goal of researching and analyzing optimal asset allocation strategies.

Background

In recent years, advanced technologies such as AI and quantum technology have the potential to bring about transformation in various sectors of society. Particularly in the financial industry, these technologies are expected to enable more sophisticated risk analysis, improved customer experience, and enhanced operational efficiency, which were not achievable with conventional computers.

Convinced that quantum computers are a key technology that will bring about revolutionary changes in society and business, Fujitsu is actively engaged in the research and development of quantum technology and is promoting its social implementation through joint verification with companies across various industries, with a view to practical application.

Daiichi Life Group is working to enhance its cross-group IT and digital capabilities, aiming to leverage rapidly advancing cutting-edge technologies as a driving force for business growth as it strives to become an“global top-tier insurance group” and a“leader shaping the future of Japanese insurance industry.” Furthermore, Daiichi Life Insurance manages approximately 30 trillion yen in assets. If portfolio returns were to improve by even +1 basis point (1/10,000) through optimization, this would result in a return improvement of +3 billion yen (30 trillion yen × 1 basis point).

Against this backdrop, the two companies have entered into a joint research partnership to accelerate the societal implementation of quantum technology in the insurance sector.

Overview of the Joint Research

1. Period:

April 2026 to the end of March 2027 (planned)

2. Verification Details:

Both companies will develop technology for optimizing asset allocation patterns using quantum algorithms. By evaluating performance while varying constraints and simulation scenarios using quantum simulators and quantum computers, they will conduct pioneering verification of the effectiveness of asset allocation in asset management operations when utilizing future large-scale, high-performance quantum computers.

3. Roles of Both Companies

Fujitsu:

Provide expertise and technology related to quantum algorithms, and offer quantum computing environments such as large-scale quantum simulators consisting of 1,024 nodes and quantum computers.

Daiichi Life Group:

Designs research themes, defines evaluation metrics, and provides asset management data, business workflows, and on-site challenges (through Daiichi Life Insurance's practical operations).

Future Plans

The two companies will explore the development of quantum technologies that can be widely applied not only to asset management but also to the insurance sector in the future. Anticipating progress in the practical application of quantum computers, they aim to rapidly deploy these technologies in business once large-scale quantum computers become a reality by conducting practical verification from an early stage. Furthermore, they will contribute to academic advancement and global technological progress by widely disseminating the insights gained through this joint research via academic papers and other publications.

[1] Quantum computer simulator:

A 40-qubit state-vector quantum computer simulator comprising 1,024 "FX700" supercomputers equipped with "A64FX" processors.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

About Daiichi Life Group

Daiichi Life Group has built trust with stakeholders since its founding in 1902 as Japan's first mutual life insurance company, while pursuing key transformations such as its demutualization in 2010 and transition to a holding company structure in 2016. In response to a rapidly changing environment, it defined its Purpose in 2024:“Partnering with you to build a brighter and more secure future,” and aims to deliver broader value beyond traditional life insurance as an insurance and related services provider. In April 2026, the Group changed its corporate name to Daiichi Life Group, Inc. and renewed its global brand as“Daiichi Life.” Looking ahead, it strives to become a global top-tier insurance group and a leader shaping the future of Japanese insurance industry by fiscal 2030. Find out more: Daiichi Life Group, Inc.

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public, Investor and Analyst Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT