403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DAAM, QFA Sign Funding Agreement To Support The Qatari Fans Delegation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) has signed a funding agreement with the Qatar Football Association (QFA) to support the Qatari Fans Delegation Program, aimed at backing the national team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 the agreement, the Fund will provide the necessary financial support to enable the Qatar Football Association to implement a comprehensive plan for transporting the Qatari fans delegation from the State of Qatar to the United States and Canada. The program includes travel arrangements, flight tickets through Qatar Airways, the official carrier, as well as hotel accommodations and local transportation General of the Qatar Football Association, Mansoor Mohammed Al Ansari praised the agreement, stating: "We extend our sincere thanks to DAAM for this valuable cooperation and outstanding support in funding the travel arrangements for Qatari fans attending our national team's matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. We look forward to a safe and successful journey, as well as exceptional support from our fans at this global event. Undoubtedly, this support from the Fund represents a key pillar in the implementation of our operational plans across all aspects, enabling us to deliver an outstanding fan experience for Qatari supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2026."For his part, Director of Programs at DAAM, Hassan Yousef Al Obaidly said: "We are proud to support this initiative, which goes beyond being merely a supporters' trip. It represents a message of loyalty and encouragement for our national team at the world's biggest sporting event. Through this support, we aim to remove all obstacles facing Qatari fans, enabling them to stand firmly behind Al Annabi and contribute to showcasing Qatar's identity on the global stage."The initiative is expected to facilitate the participation of approximately 1,000 individuals, including Qatari supporters, members of the supporters' association, media representatives, and players' families, to support the national team, strengthen media coverage, and create a vibrant atmosphere that will help drive the team toward achieving the best possible results at this global event agreement reflects the leading role played by both DAAM and the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in supporting sports initiatives, in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.FIFA 2026 DAAM QFA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment