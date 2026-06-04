Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting UNIFIL Site In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns the attack that targeted a site belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a Serbian soldier and injuries to two other soldiers from El Salvador and Spain. Qatar considers this attack a serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's complete rejection of any attack targeting UNIFIL, which plays a fundamental role in maintaining security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Lebanon. Qatar stresses the need for an immediate investigation into the attack and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the family of the soldier and to the government and people of the Republic of Serbia, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.