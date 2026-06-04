Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Dutch Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Tom Berendsen.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The call further addressed the coordination of efforts to support mediation initiatives aimed at de-escalation in a manner that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, in a way that would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents a recurrence of escalation.