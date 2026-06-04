UAB“Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” Extended First Tranche Offering Of Notes Under The EUR 25 Million Bonds Programme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the“”) is extending its public offering of series 1 tranche 1 EUR 2026/2027 Notes (ISIN LT000013780, hereinafter the“”) until 11 June 2026, moving forward also the issue date of the Notes to 15 June 2026 and their maturity term to 15 July 2027. The Notes are being issued under the EUR 25 million Bond Programme. The base prospectus of the programme (hereinafter, the“”) was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 May 2026 and announced by the Company.According to the final terms of the series 1 tranche 1, approved by the Company (hereinafter, the“”, amended terms are attached, together with the Issue Specific Summary and translations thereof into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian), the Company is planning to issue up to EUR 5 million of nominal value Notes maturing on 15 July 2027 to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.Summary of the main issue terms:Series 1 tranche 1 size: up to EUR 5,000,000Denomination: EUR 1,000Issue price of the Note: EUR 1,000Interest rate: 9%Subscription period: from 20 May 2026 to 11 June 2026 2:30 pm Vilnius timeSettlement and issue date: 15 June 2026Maturity date: 15 July 2027Investors wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. The investors, having provided their orders for participation in the offering, should not do anything additionally and their orders are valid, unless they would like to withdraw them, as indicated in the final terms.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For questions about the offers, please contact Orion securities via email: ..., phone: +37068758168.

Further details and required documents are available at:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This notification is not for distribution to United States news agencies or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate. Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the Notes, their offering in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company ( ) as well as on and .

Approval of the Prospectus shall not be understood as an endorsement of the securities admitted to trading on a regulated market. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Furthermore, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of Closed – End Investment Company Intended for Informed Investors

UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

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Attachment

Final Terms and Prospectus Summary (AEI)