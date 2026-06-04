US-Russia Ice Hockey Friendly Match, Wanted By Trump And Putin, To Take Place In Moscow

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, June 4 (IANS) After more than seven years, Russia and the United States will face each other again in an ice hockey friendly match on July 1st in Moscow stemming from Trump and Putin discussion last year. local media reported.

The event takes on particular significance in light of the exclusion of Russian teams from international competitions decided in 2022, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Adnkronos news agency reported.

The announcement was made by the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), Robert Agee, during the "Russia-USA: Dialogue of Cultures" session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The meeting will take place in conjunction with the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, which falls on July 4th. This was reported by the Moscow Times.

The initiative stems from talks held in March 2025 between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had discussed the possibility of organising a series of friendly matches between Russian and American teams in the two countries.

"We hope this helps to break the ice that has formed between us," Agee said. The manager explained that the match will be played at the ice rink of the Luzhniki Olympic complex and will also see the participation of the Russian National Hockey League (NHL) star, Alexander Ovechkin, known for his support of Putin. The teams will be made up of a mix of professional and amateur players.

In April, Putin and Trump held a phone call, discussing the recent shooting at the White House press dinner, the situation in Iran and the Ukraine crisis, the Kremlin said.

Putin strongly condemned the assassination attempt against Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, stressing in particular the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence, said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on Wednesday after the phone conversation that lasted over an hour and a half.