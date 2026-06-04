Why Every Plot Matters In Eastern Railway's Drive To Clear Squatters

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) "Every plot matters," a senior Eastern Railway (ER) official said in defence of the ongoing eviction of squatters from railway property in the Howrah and Sealdah divisions.

"We have been trying for decades to clear land belonging to the railways, but all our efforts were thwarted as there was no support from the state government. This land can fetch hundreds of crores in revenue that can be used to provide better services to rail users," he said.

He pointed to a recent move by ER to award a major Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) contract through an e-auction at Howrah station. The strategic move aims to explore innovative revenue streams, optimise local railway resources and deliver better public amenities.

The newly awarded contract covers the setting up, operation and maintenance of a modern 80-square-foot retail store at the busy Howrah station. Valid for a period of 10 years, the initiative secures an annual licence fee of Rs 22.70 lakh. The total contractual value comes to an impressive Rs 3.05 crore.

"The retail store will not only be of help to passengers, the money earned from the contract will also be used to create better amenities for them," the official said.

Vishal Kapoor, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Howrah, emphasised that the contract will significantly improve passengers' travel experience while efficiently maximising the value of railway assets.

ER began evicting encroachers from its land at the end of May after serving notices. The land being freed is of immense commercial value as the parcels are located next to railway tracks near important towns in the suburbs of Kolkata.

If commercially exploited, these land parcels can generate substantial revenue for the railways, which has to subsidise passenger fares. Indian Railways provides nearly 45 per cent subsidy on passenger fares on average.

This is why non-fare revenue assumes importance, particularly for zones such as ER, which do not handle substantial freight traffic.

ER's move to evict squatters has come under fire from political parties such as the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress, both of which have organised protest rallies against the drive.