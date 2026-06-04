Jaipur PWD Engineer Held In Wife's Suicide Case After CCTV Footage Surfaces

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Police on Thursday arrested a Public Works Department (PWD) Executive Engineer (XEN), Gautam Meena, in connection with the suicide of his wife, Anu Meena. The arrest comes after CCTV footage allegedly showed him assaulting and spitting on his wife, while the couple's children and relatives made serious allegations of physical and mental abuse.

According to ACP (Mansarovar) Aditya Kakade, Gautam Meena was detained for questioning on Thursday morning and later arrested in the case. He is currently being questioned.

The case gained attention after CCTV footage from the family home surfaced, purportedly showing Gautam physically assaulting Anu and spitting on her during a domestic dispute. Investigators have also recorded statements from family members and relatives as part of the probe.

Police said the couple's children have made serious allegations against their father in their statements. They alleged that Gautam frequently assaulted Anu after returning home under the influence of alcohol.

The children also claimed that tensions escalated after Anu allegedly discovered her husband's relationship with a domestic help. According to family members, the resulting mental and physical harassment intensified in the months leading up to her death.

Investigators are also examining allegations that Gautam would often create disturbances and vandalise household property in front of the children.

Anu Meena (36), a resident of Balaji Vihar in Jaipur's Muhana area, died by suicide on April 17.

Following her death, her family lodged a complaint accusing Gautam Meena of abetment to suicide and prolonged domestic harassment. Police have since collected CCTV footage and witness statements as part of the investigation.

Gautam Meena has denied the accusations against him.

Responding to the allegations, he said he never harassed his wife for money and claimed that nearly 70 per cent of his assets were registered in her name.

He further alleged that the children were being influenced against him and stated that he had spoken to Anu twice on the day of the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected and witness testimonies.