Constitutional Expert Subhash Kashyap Passes Away Prez Murmu Mourns

Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General and noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday, stirring distress among politicians.

President Murmu Expresses Sorrow

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Kashyap, saying that he enriched the study of the constitution and the development of the parliamentary system with his insight and wisdom. In an X post, she wrote, "The news of the demise of Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha and renowned constitutional expert, is extremely heartbreaking. He has enriched our study of the Constitution and the development of our parliamentary system with his erudition and insight. I express my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers."

लोक सभा के पूर्व महासचिव एवं सुप्रसिद्ध संविधान विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सुभाष सी. कश्यप जी के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुःखद है। उन्होंने हमारे संविधान के अध्ययन को तथा हमारी संसदीय प्रणाली के विकास को अपनी विद्वत्ता और अंतर्दृष्टि से समृद्ध किया है। मैं उनके परिवारजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति... - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 4, 2026

VP Radhakrishnan Extends Condolences

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Kashyap and termed him a constitutional expert and distinguished scholar In an X post, Radhakrishnan said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha. An eminent constitutional expert and distinguished scholar, he made invaluable contributions to the understanding of India's Constitution and parliamentary democracy through his scholarship, writings, and public service. His intellect, clarity of thought, and unwavering commitment to democratic institutions earned him the respect and admiration of generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, students, and admirers. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap Ji, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha. An eminent constitutional expert and distinguished scholar, he made invaluable contributions to the understanding of India's Constitution and parliamentary democracy through... - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 4, 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Recalls Kashyap's Contributions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recalled the renowned constitutional expert, saying that understanding og constitutional matters and over hundreds of books provided guidance to several generations of the country. "The passing away of the renowned constitutional expert, Padma Bhushan awardee Subhash C Kashyap, is extremely heartbreaking. Kashyap was a living encyclopedia of the Indian Constitution and parliamentary system. His long and distinguished service as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, his profound study of constitutional matters, and his more than a hundred books provided guidance to several generations of the country. His contribution in taking the understanding of Parliament, the Constitution, and democratic institutions to every individual will always remain memorable," he said.

प्रख्यात संविधान विशेषज्ञ, पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित डॉ. सुभाष सी. कश्यप जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। डॉ. कश्यप भारतीय संविधान और संसदीय व्यवस्था के जीवंत विश्वकोश थे। लोकसभा के महासचिव के रूप में उनकी दीर्घ और विशिष्ट सेवाएँ, संवैधानिक विषयों पर उनका गहन अध्ययन तथा उनकी सौ से अधिक... - Om Birla (@ombirlakota) June 4, 2026

"His life, shaped by the inspirations of the freedom movement, was an exemplary model of national service, knowledge, and ethical commitment. Whether it was the development of parliamentary procedures, the task of strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, or deliberations on constitutional reforms, Dr. Kashyap left an indelible mark of his scholarship and foresight in every role. Due to this scholarship, he was also honoured with numerous national and international awards. His demise is a profound loss to Indian parliamentary democracy, constitutional discourse, and public life. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family and his countless admirers to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," he added.

About Subhash C Kashyap

Born on May 10, 1929, Kashyap was part of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to prepare a legal framework on simultaneous elections. He died at the age of 97. (ANI)

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