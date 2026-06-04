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Brazil's Raizen Sells Argentina Business For $1.42Bn To Cut Debt


2026-06-04 01:30:58
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil · Business

Key Facts

- The deal: Raízen, a joint venture of Shell and Brazil's Cosan, is selling its Argentina business for $1.42bn.

- The buyer: Swiss commodities trader Mercuria, expanding its downstream footprint in South America.

- The assets: A Buenos Aires refinery and a network of around 600 service stations, bought from Shell in 2018.

- The reason: Proceeds will go toward managing a debt load strained by heavy spending, bad weather and cane-field fires.

- The context: The sale is part of a wider Cosan-group push to reduce leverage and simplify its portfolio.

One of Brazil's biggest energy groups is shedding a foreign operation it built less than a decade ago, a sign of how hard debt and a punishing harvest have pressed on the business.

Raízen, the fuel and sugar-ethanol joint venture between Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell and Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, is selling its Argentine operations to the Swiss commodities trader Mercuria for $1.42bn, the company said. The divestment marks a retreat from a market Raízen entered in 2018, when it bought Shell's downstream business in Argentina for about $950m, and reflects mounting pressure on the group to shore up its finances.

Why Raízen is selling the Argentina business

Raízen has been searching for ways to ease a debt burden swollen by high capital spending and by a difficult stretch for its core sugarcane operations, where adverse weather and wildfires hurt crops. The company said the net proceeds from the Argentine sale will be used to manage its capital structure, language that underscores deleveraging as the central motive rather than any strategic expansion. The assets changing hands include a refinery in the Buenos Aires area and a retail network of roughly 600 service stations, a sizeable downstream presence that Mercuria gains as it builds out its physical fuel operations in the region.

Part of a wider Cosan retrenchment

The transaction fits a broader pattern across the Cosan group, which has spent the past year cutting debt and trimming holdings. Cosan has been redeeming bonds early and exploring share sales in other parts of its empire, including its gas-distribution arm, as part of what it describes as a liability-management drive aimed at restoring financial flexibility. For Raízen specifically, retreating from Argentina removes exposure to a notoriously volatile economy, even as it gives up a stream of fuel-retailing revenue. The decision points to a company prioritizing balance-sheet repair over geographic reach.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Live Company IntelligenceRaízen - the full investor dossierInside: live share price, peer benchmarks and the latest Rio Times coverage on the company. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence Raízen RAIZ4 · B3 São Paulo Share price · live R$0.39 ▲ +2.63% today Peers & comparators CSAN3 · Cosan ▼ -7.73% PETR4 · Petrobras ▼ -0.77% UGPA3 ▼ -3.07% From The Rio Times

Latest coverage · 29 May 2026 Shell-Cosan Venture Plunges 19% After Raízen Sets Out Rescue Plan Read →

Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Jun 4, 2026 · 14:18

Ibovespa · benchmark 170,331
-2.22% L 170,008day rangeH 174,192

+23.84% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing

2 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.06 -0.03%

EUR / BRL 5.89 +0.97%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 94.70 -3.18%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +1.95% SUZB3

Energy +0.11% PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials -1.92% WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Staples -2.31% ABEV3

Financials -2.69% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining -4.07% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Utilities -4.42% ENEV3

Consumer Disc. -8.48% AZZA3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
170,331
-2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
67,265
-1.50%

S&P IPSAChile
10,425
+0.62%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,192,725
+0.90%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,238.99
-1.13%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,836.62
+0.71%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 170,331 -2.22% +23.84% 174,198 174,192 170,008 -
USD/BRL 5.06 -0.03% -10.18% 5.07 5.08 5.03 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 41.25 -0.77% +36.68% 41.57 41.87 41.25 42,592,300
VALE3 81.79 -3.78% +55.70% 85.00 83.79 81.79 19,160,100
ITUB4 38.72 -2.12% +7.70% 39.56 39.30 38.64 40,828,700
BBDC4 17.37 -2.14% +5.27% 17.75 17.62 17.31 30,093,300
BBAS3 19.53 -1.81% -15.01% 19.89 19.87 19.46 26,803,500
B3SA3 15.52 -4.67% +9.45% 16.28 16.16 15.46 41,244,500
ABEV3 16.07 -2.31% +14.70% 16.45 16.32 16.05 24,072,100
WEGE3 41.78 -0.52% +0.19% 42.00 42.45 41.29 6,570,300
PRIO3 62.59 +0.98% +52.84% 61.98 63.30 61.66 8,898,500
SUZB3 41.22 +1.95% -18.21% 40.43 41.25 40.18 6,497,500
RENT3 40.44 -3.32% -6.22% 41.83 41.32 40.18 7,370,100
AZZA3 17.38 -8.48% -61.27% 18.99 18.64 17.24 4,221,800
CSNA3 6.68 -6.31% -20.29% 7.13 6.98 6.53 25,238,100
GGBR4 24.13 -2.11% +48.58% 24.65 24.24 23.80 13,008,100
ENEV3 24.23 -4.42% +71.84% 25.35 25.07 24.21 18,055,400

Largest moves today AZZA3
17.38
-8.48% CSNA3
6.68
-6.31% B3SA3
15.52
-4.67% ENEV3
24.23
-4.42% VALE3
81.79
-3.78% RENT3
40.44
-3.32% ABEV3
16.07
-2.31% IBOV
170,331
-2.22%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 2.22%, with breadth negative - 2 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What it means for the region's fuel market

For Argentina, the deal hands a major retail and refining footprint to a global trading house at a moment when the country is overhauling its energy sector under President Javier Milei. Mercuria's arrival as an operator, rather than just a trader, signals continued foreign appetite for Argentine downstream assets despite the economy's instability. For Brazil's Raízen, the sale is one of the larger disposals in a deleveraging campaign that investors will watch closely, given the company's standing as one of the country's biggest energy players and a bellwether for the Cosan group's recovery. Whether it is enough to decisively relieve the debt strain will depend on what further steps follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raízen selling?

Its Argentina business, including a Buenos Aires-area refinery and about 600 service stations, to Swiss trader Mercuria for $1.42bn.

Why is Raízen selling?

To manage a debt load strained by high capital spending and a tough stretch for its sugarcane operations hit by weather and fires.

Who owns Raízen?

It is a joint venture between Shell and the Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, active in fuel distribution and sugar -ethanol.

When did Raízen enter Argentina?

In 2018, when it bought Shell's downstream business there for about $950m, the assets it is now selling for $1.42bn.

Connected Coverage

The disposal joins a wave of Brazilian corporate dealmaking, from Petrobras and IG4 taking control of Braskem to Equatorial's win in the Copasa privatization.

Read More from The Rio Times

    Equatorial Wins Control of Brazil Water Utility Copasa as Rival Quits Vale Tops Brazil Brokers' June Picks as Defensive Mood Sets In Brazil's First-Quarter Rebound Clouds the Path for Rate Cuts

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The Rio Times

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