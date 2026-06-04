Brazil's Raizen Sells Argentina Business For $1.42Bn To Cut Debt
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|41.25
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|42,592,300
|VALE3
|81.79
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|19,160,100
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|30,093,300
|BBAS3
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|B3SA3
|15.52
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|16.28
|16.16
|15.46
|41,244,500
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|16.07
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|16.45
|16.32
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|24,072,100
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|41.78
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|61.98
|63.30
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|6,497,500
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|40.44
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|-6.22%
|41.83
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|AZZA3
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|17.24
|4,221,800
|CSNA3
|6.68
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|7.13
|6.98
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|25,238,100
|GGBR4
|24.13
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|+48.58%
|24.65
|24.24
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|24.23
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|18,055,400
17.38
-8.48% CSNA3
6.68
-6.31% B3SA3
15.52
-4.67% ENEV3
24.23
-4.42% VALE3
81.79
-3.78% RENT3
40.44
-3.32% ABEV3
16.07
-2.31% IBOV
170,331
-2.22%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 2.22%, with breadth negative - 2 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Latin America Lags as World's Millionaire Count Hits a Record Read → What it means for the region's fuel market
For Argentina, the deal hands a major retail and refining footprint to a global trading house at a moment when the country is overhauling its energy sector under President Javier Milei. Mercuria's arrival as an operator, rather than just a trader, signals continued foreign appetite for Argentine downstream assets despite the economy's instability. For Brazil's Raízen, the sale is one of the larger disposals in a deleveraging campaign that investors will watch closely, given the company's standing as one of the country's biggest energy players and a bellwether for the Cosan group's recovery. Whether it is enough to decisively relieve the debt strain will depend on what further steps follow.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Raízen selling?
Its Argentina business, including a Buenos Aires-area refinery and about 600 service stations, to Swiss trader Mercuria for $1.42bn.Why is Raízen selling?
To manage a debt load strained by high capital spending and a tough stretch for its sugarcane operations hit by weather and fires.Who owns Raízen?
It is a joint venture between Shell and the Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, active in fuel distribution and sugar -ethanol.When did Raízen enter Argentina?
In 2018, when it bought Shell's downstream business there for about $950m, the assets it is now selling for $1.42bn.
Connected Coverage
The disposal joins a wave of Brazilian corporate dealmaking, from Petrobras and IG4 taking control of Braskem to Equatorial's win in the Copasa privatization.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Equatorial Wins Control of Brazil Water Utility Copasa as Rival Quits Vale Tops Brazil Brokers' June Picks as Defensive Mood Sets In Brazil's First-Quarter Rebound Clouds the Path for Rate Cuts
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