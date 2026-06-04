London Specialist Dentists Announce The Use Of Ozone Therapy In Periodontal Treatment And Dental Implants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Specialist Dentists has announced the use of medical-grade Ozone Therapy as part of its advanced approach to periodontal treatment, dental implant care, and minimally invasive gum therapy.

Ozone Therapy is now being used at London Specialist Dentists to support the management of periodontal disease, deep gum pocket disinfection, tissue healing, and maintenance care around dental implants. The treatment is designed to target harmful bacteria and inflammation while supporting the body's natural healing response.

At the Knightsbridge clinic, Ozone Therapy may be used alongside professional periodontal cleaning, Laser-Aided Periodontal Treatment, implant maintenance, and home-care protocols including ozone-based mouthwash or gel where appropriate. The treatment is delivered using precise professional equipment, allowing ozone to be applied gently around the gums, teeth, and periodontal pockets.

According to Dr. Nico Kamosi, Specialist Periodontist, Implantologist, Prosthodontist, Holistic and Biological Dentist, and IAOMT Accredited Member:

“At London Specialist Dentists, we continuously invest in advanced clinical technologies and biologically focused treatment methods. Ozone Therapy gives us another powerful tool to support periodontal health, reduce bacterial load, improve patient comfort, and enhance healing around teeth and dental implants. When combined with laser therapy and specialist periodontal care, it allows us to provide treatment that is precise, gentle, and tailored to each patient's needs.”











Periodontal disease is one of the leading causes of gum inflammation, bleeding, bad breath, gum recession, and eventual tooth loss. It can also affect the long-term stability of dental implants if the surrounding tissues become inflamed or infected. By incorporating Ozone Therapy into periodontal and implant care, London Specialist Dentists aims to offer patients a modern treatment option focused on comfort, disinfection, and tissue recovery.

For selected cases, Ozone Therapy may be combined with a 940 nm wavelength laser as part of Laser-Aided Periodontal Treatment. This combination is used to help disinfect deep gum pockets, manage inflamed soft tissue, seal small blood vessels, reduce bleeding, and support faster healing.

The clinic's approach is based on a personalised treatment plan following specialist assessment. Ozone Therapy may be recommended for patients with gum inflammation, periodontal pockets, bleeding gums, peri-implant inflammation, or those requiring supportive care after periodontal or implant procedures.

To learn more about Ozone Therapy in periodontal treatment and dental implant care, please contact or visit London Specialist Dentists.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



CONTACT: Contact: Dr. Nico Kamosi - Specialist Periodontist, Implantologist, Prosthodontist, Holistic and Biological Dentist - IAOMT Accredited member. Address: Unit A, 4th Floor, 193–195 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London SW3 1NE, United Kingdom. Telephone: +44 (0)207 207 5222 For more information or general inquiries, please contact London Specialist Dentists directly at...