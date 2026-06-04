Odisha: BJD Attacks BJP, Lists 24 Failures In 2 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting 24 alleged failures of the BJP-led state government.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty outlined the alleged failures on the occasion of the completion of two years of the historic mandate that brought the party to power in Odisha. He said,“Today, 4 June, marks two years of your government in Odisha. Although the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured more votes than the BJP in the 2024 General Elections, it was the BJP that eventually formed the government.”

In response to the Chief Minister's social media post on the government's achievements in the last two years, Mohanty listed 24 top alleged failures of the BJP government.

Targeting the BJP-led state government over the law-and-order situation, he stated that 48,798 cases of crimes against women were reported in just 18 months under the BJP government.

Referring to NCRB reports, Mohanty alleged that Odisha tops the list of states in the country in cases of sexual harassment in public places and ranks second in crimes against women as well as incidents of violent crime.

He also alleged that Odisha tops the list in connection with incidents of violent crimes. Odisha recorded 229,881 cognisable crimes in 2025, a 7.3 per cent increase from 214,113 cases in 2024.

He stated that Odisha's GSDP growth had declined sharply from 9.6 per cent in 2023–24 to 7.2 per cent in 2024–25 and 7.9 per cent in 2025–26, while the state attracted a mere Rs 39 crore in FDI in FY 2024–25, accounting for just 0.009 per cent of the national total.

The BJD spokesperson further alleged that the BJP government had failed on several economic and governance fronts, citing Odisha's poor rankings in the Export Preparedness Index and National Startup Index, the exit of major industrial projects to other states, alleged irregularities in national-level examinations, rising fiscal and primary deficits, underutilisation of budgetary allocations, reduction in central grants, and rising inflation.

He also accused the government of neglecting welfare initiatives and of failing to meet public expectations, despite having completed two years in office.