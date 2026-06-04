How To Apply For Free Bus Pass In Karnataka: Step-By-Step Guide For Students

Karnataka government has introduced a free bus pass scheme for students under KSRTC and BMTC. Students can apply through the Seva Sindhu portal or centres with required documents like Aadhaar and admission proof.

Yesterday, DK Shivakumar, after taking oath as Chief Minister, made six key announcements. The most significant among them is the introduction of free bus passes for students. Earlier, the fare ranged from ₹150 to ₹1,830, but the new scheme now offers a complete waiver.

The Chief Minister stated that it is mandatory to apply for the pass. While girl students are already availing free travel benefits, boy students can now also obtain the pass free of cost.

Earlier, the total amount, including the service fee, started from ₹150. The fee structure was as follows: Class 1 to 7 – ₹150; Class 8 to 10 (boys) – ₹750; Class 11 and 12 (PUC) – ₹1,050; Graduation and Postgraduate – ₹1,300; and Technical and Medical courses – ₹1,830.

Additionally, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were charged a service fee of ₹150. However, under the new scheme, bus passes have now been made free for all students.

Students can apply online through the Seva Sindhu portal:

can also be submitted using mobile phones, cyber centres, or Bangalore One centres.

At cyber centres, a service fee of ₹10 for the form and ₹100 for online processing will be charged.

Students need to provide their Aadhaar card, college or school admission receipt for the current academic year, and two passport-sized photographs to apply for the bus pass.

After submitting the online application, the student must obtain the signature and seal of the head of the educational institution, such as the principal or headmaster. The application is then reviewed and approved by BMTC or KSRTC pass department officials.

Once approved, an SMS notification is sent to the student's registered mobile number. After receiving the message, students in Bengaluru can collect their bus pass from TTMC centres at Majestic, Kengeri, Shanthinagar, Electronic City, Hoskote, and Anekal bus stations.

Students can apply online through the Seva Sindhu portal. Applications can also be submitted via mobile phones, cyber centres, or Bangalore One centres.

At cyber centres, a service fee of ₹10 per form and ₹100 for online processing will be charged.

Details of the 123 pass distribution counters under the jurisdiction of the KSRTC Corporation are available on the corporation's official website for students' reference.

Website: more information, students can also visit the Seva Sindhu portal: