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WWE's Top 10 Dominant Title Runs LONGEST Reigning WWE Champions In History Sports News


2026-06-04 01:15:23
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Holding a WWE championship is difficult, but keeping it for years is legendary. From Bruno Sammartino's record-shattering reign to Roman Reigns' modern-day dominance, these superstars etched their names into wrestling history with unforgettable title runs. Here's a look at WWE's Top 10 longest-reigning world champions and what made their reigns so special. In this video: 0:00 – WWE's Longest Title Reigns Ever Explained 1:00 – Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund & Hulk Hogan Dominance 2:00 – Roman Reigns, CM Punk & John Cena's Record-Breaking Runs

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