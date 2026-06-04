Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benoît Durteste
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 261⁄4 pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of plc Equity Awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|187,465
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
187,465
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Antje Hensel-Roth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief People and External Affairs Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 261⁄4 pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of plc Equity Awards under the ICG Omnibus Plan 2020
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|37,035
|]d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
37,035
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-06-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
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