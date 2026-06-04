BENCHMADE BUILDS LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR NEXT ERA OF GROWTH, INNOVATION AND AMERICAN MANUFACTURING

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Benchmade Knife Company is investing in the future. The Oregon-based manufacturer today announced a series of leadership appointments and promotions designed to accelerate product innovation, strengthen its commercial organization and support continued growth as the world's leading premium knife brand.

The moves include the promotion of Joe Prebich to Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the appointment of Ryan Coulter as Vice President of Product and the promotion of Powers Schurrer to Vice President of Finance. Together with Vice President of Operations Joel Kershaw, the leadership team represents a significant investment in the future of the Benchmade brand, its American manufacturing operations and the customers who rely on its products around the world.

The announcement comes as Benchmade continues to expand globally while concurrently doubling down on the values that have defined the company for decades: American manufacturing, obsessive craftsmanship, product innovation and an unwavering commitment to quality.

"We are thinking differently about our future,” said Jon deAsis, president and CEO of Benchmade Knife Company. "We are building a world-class brand that makes the finest knives on Earth. That requires leadership across product, manufacturing, finance and customer experience that is aligned around one goal.”

Central to that vision is the promotion of Prebich, who will now oversee Benchmade's entire commercial organization, including sales, marketing, brand, customer experience and go-to-market strategy. The move creates a unified commercial structure designed around one customer, one brand, one launch system and one commercial truth.

"Combining sales and marketing is not a title change," said deAsis. "It's a strategic decision. The future belongs to brands that operate as one team rather than a collection of departments. Joe understands our customer, our retail partners, our products and our brand. More importantly, he believes in what we're building. I couldn't be more excited about what comes next."

Prebich has spent six years helping guide Benchmade's growth and building stronger connections between the brand, its customers and retail partners.

"The best brands in the world don't simply sell products. They earn a place in people's lives," said Prebich. "Bringing sales, marketing, brand and customer experience together allows us to create a more connected, more responsive and more impactful organization. We have the world's best products, an incredible heritage and one of the best manufacturing operations in America. Our job is to bring those strengths to life in ways that better serve customers and retail partners everywhere."

Supporting that effort is Coulter, one of the outdoor and design industry's most respected innovation leaders. Founder of The James Brand and former product leader at Nike, Burton Snowboards and Ziba Design, Coulter brings more than two decades of experience developing globally recognized products, brands and consumer experiences.

As Vice President of Product, Coulter will oversee all aspects of Benchmade's product organization, including innovation strategy, customer insights, product roadmap development and future category expansion.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Coulter. "Benchmade is an iconic global brand with an incredible factory, an incredible team and tremendous untapped potential. There are very few companies left that can move seamlessly from design concept to manufacturing floor and then ship those products around the world from a single facility. That combination of product, manufacturing and brand is incredibly special."

The promotion of Schurrer to Vice President of Finance further strengthens Benchmade's ability to invest in future growth. Since joining the company in 2021, Schurrer has helped guide a period of significant expansion and will continue to lead the financial strategy supporting investments in product development, manufacturing capacity and commercial growth.

Joel Kershaw continues to oversee one of the most advanced knife manufacturing operations in the United States. Over the past several years, he transformed Benchmade's Oregon factory into a world-class manufacturing facility, equipped with scalable platforms capable of supporting increased innovation, higher production volumes and continued global expansion while maintaining the quality standards that define the brand.

Taken together, the appointments signal a company accelerating rather than defending its position. Benchmade knives are trusted by ranchers, tradespeople, first responders, military professionals, guides, hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and astronauts. The company believes the next chapter of growth will be driven by deeper customer relationships, faster innovation, stronger retail partnerships and continued investment in American manufacturing.

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About Benchmade Knife Company

Benchmade Knife Company, based in Oregon City, Ore., designs, engineers and manufactures premium knives and tools in the United States. Built on a heritage of American craftsmanship, innovation and quality, Benchmade products are trusted by outdoor enthusiasts, first responders, military personnel, tradespeople and everyday users around the world.