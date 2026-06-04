MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin-Matthews Award recognizes MacLean's outstanding leadership and lifelong contributions to Canadian university sport.

Abbotsford, BC, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former UFV president Joanne MacLean receives national U SPORTS honour

Former University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) president Dr. Joanne MacLean has received the Austin-Matthews Award from U SPORT, recognizing her outstanding leadership and lifelong contributions to Canadian university sport.

The award was presented during the 2026 U SPORTS Honours Awards luncheon held June 3 in St. John's, Newfoundland.

MacLean's career in university athletics and higher education spans nearly five decades as an athlete, coach, administrator, scholar, and institutional leader. Before serving as UFV president from 2018 to 2025, she held numerous leadership roles across Canadian university sport, including Chair of the U SPORTS Board of Directors from 2021 to 2023.

A standout multi-sport athlete at the University of New Brunswick, MacLean earned All-Star and All-Canadian honours in basketball and field hockey and became the first woman to receive the university's prestigious Corbett Medal as its top all-around athlete.

Her coaching career included more than a decade leading the University of Windsor women's basketball team, where she was named a three-time OWIAA Coach of the Year before later becoming Windsor's Athletic Director.

Nationally and internationally, MacLean served in several key leadership roles, including President of the CIAU Women's Basketball Coaches Association, Vice President of the CIAU Sport Program Council, and Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the 2003 World University Games in South Korea.

Throughout her career, MacLean has also been recognized for her commitment to mentorship and student-athlete development. Colleagues who supported her nomination described her as a generous mentor who helped shape the next generation of coaches and sport leaders in Canada.

In her nomination letter, Christine Stapleton, Director of Sports and Recreation at Western University, described MacLean as“visionary, compassionate, strategic, and driven by a genuine love for the power of sport to unite and uplift communities.” Stapleton also highlighted MacLean's longstanding commitment to mentoring emerging coaches and sport administrators and supporting the next generation of leaders in Canadian university sport.

During her time at UFV, MacLean was also a strong supporter of Cascades Athletics and student-athlete development, helping strengthen UFV's presence within the national university sport landscape while continuing to advocate for the important role athletics plays in student experience, leadership, and community connection.

"I am deeply grateful to receive the Austin-Matthews Award and to be recognized by a community that has been such an important part of my life," says Dr. Joanne MacLean. "Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with exceptional students, coaches, administrators, and volunteers whose commitment to education and sport continues to make a difference in the lives of young people. This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from colleagues and peers I respect deeply, and I share it with the many people who have been part of that journey."

MacLean was unable to attend the ceremony in person, with Alicia Hurley, UFV Associate Director of Athletics, accepting the award on her behalf. “It was incredibly special to celebrate Joanne and accept this award on her behalf,” Hurley says.“Joanne has had an extraordinary impact on university sport in Canada, not only through her leadership roles, but through the relationships and mentorship she built throughout her career. Her connection to the U SPORTS community remains incredibly strong, and this recognition feels like a very fitting celebration of that legacy.”

-------

For media inquiries:

Stacy Kirpichova, MA

Acting Director, UFV Communications

...

-------

About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master's degrees, 21 bachelor's degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

Attachment

Former UFV president Joanne MacLean receives national U SPORTS honour

CONTACT: Stacy Kirpichova University of the Fraser Valley 6044406044...