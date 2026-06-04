Moving Pets And Belongings To Mexico (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Step by Step

Dogs and cats travel light. From the US and Canada, no import permit - an arrival inspection by the agriculture authority does the job. Airlines are the bottleneck. Carrier rules on crates, heat embargoes and documents are stricter than Mexico's. The furniture privilege. Residency-visa holders can import used household goods duty-free - the famous menaje de casa. The menaje rules. Consular certificate, Spanish inventory, used items only, and a customs broker to run it. The car question. Temporary import permits work for stays; permanently importing a foreign car is hard enough that most people sell instead.

Key Facts

The last practical hurdle before the new life: the dog, the sofa and the car. Moving pets and belongings to Mexico is friendlier than most countries make it - if you know which of the three travels easily (the dog), which needs paperwork done in order (the sofa), and which usually shouldn't come at all (the car).

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Bring the pet

Mexico made pet entry genuinely easy: dogs and cats arriving from the United States or Canada need no import permit and no advance government paperwork - at the airport, the agriculture authority's animal-health desk (SENASICA's inspection office) gives the animal a visual check: healthy appearance, no open wounds, no parasites. Arriving from other countries can require a veterinary health certificate, so check the rule for your origin. The real constraints are the airlines: crate standards, summer heat embargoes for cargo holds, breed restrictions and their own certificate demands - book the pet's spot when you book your own, and aim for direct flights. Once here, you're in a pet-loving country with excellent cheap vets; register with one in week one and ask about local parasite prevention, which matters more in the tropics.

Step 2: Ship the household - the menaje de casa

Residency-visa holders get a privilege tourists don't: the menaje de casa, a one-time duty-free import of your used household goods. The sequence is strict and starts before you fly: apply at the Mexican consulate that issued your residency visa for the menaje certificate, attaching a detailed inventory in Spanish (serial numbers for electronics). The goods must be demonstrably used - this is a moving allowance, not a shopping channel - and the shipment should arrive within the months around your own arrival, cleared by a customs broker your moving company provides. Excluded: alcohol, vehicles, and anything smelling of merchandise. The honest cost-benefit: ocean shipping a household runs into thousands of dollars, and Mexico sells everything - most movers ship sentiment and quality, and re-buy the rest.

Step 3: Decide about the car

Foreign-plated cars are the trap of this step. A temporary import permit (TIP) lets your car accompany a temporary stay - tied to your immigration status, deposit refunded when the car leaves on time. But permanent residents may not keep foreign-plated cars, and permanently importing one is restricted to particular vehicle ages and origins, with costs that usually exceed the car's sense. The pattern that works: sell at home, buy here - Mexico's used and new markets are deep, financing exists for residents, and our driving guide covers plates, licences and insurance from there.

Step 4: The arrival-day choreography

Put the three pieces together: fly with the pet and your suitcases, declare nothing unusual, and clear the animal desk in minutes. The menaje ships separately and meets your broker at port or border weeks later - track it, but don't fly with the certificate buried in the container. And if a TIP car is part of the plan, sort the permit online before driving south. After this step, the series' logistics are done: what remains is the living - which is what every other guide in this collection is for.

Frequently Asked Questions Do dogs and cats need paperwork to enter Mexico?

From the US and Canada, no permit or certificate - just the arrival inspection by the animal-health desk. Other origins may require a health certificate, and airlines impose their own document and crate rules.

What is the menaje de casa?

A one-time duty-free import of used household goods for residency-visa holders: consular certificate, Spanish inventory, used items only, cleared by a customs broker.

Can I bring new furniture or electronics in the menaje?

No - goods must be used. New items invite duties and delays for the whole shipment.

Should I bring my car to Mexico?

Usually not. Temporary import permits suit temporary stays, but permanent residents can't keep foreign plates, and permanent importation is restrictive and costly. Selling at home and buying locally wins for most.

Is shipping a household worth it?

Ship what's irreplaceable or high-quality; re-buy the generic. Ocean freight costs thousands, and Mexico's furniture market covers the rest.

The first-90-days checklist Driving in Mexico: licence, cars and apps Residency in Mexico: temporary vs permanent

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