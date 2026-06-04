Internet, Mobile And Coworking In Mexico (2026) The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Mexico · Step by Step

Home fibre. Telmex (Infinitum), Totalplay and Izzi deliver up to hundreds of megabits in the expat hubs - test the exact address first. Mobile. Telcel owns the coverage map; prepaid SIMs and eSIMs activate in minutes and top up at any OXXO. Coworking. Roma–Condesa is the region's densest scene; every hub in this series has its circuit. The veteran rule. Internet quality is building-by-building - verify before signing any lease. Backup. A loaded prepaid SIM as hotspot turns blackout days into normal workdays.

Key Facts

Remote work made Mexico's expat boom possible, and the infrastructure mostly deserves the trust. This step of our series covers internet, mobile and coworking in Mexico: getting fibre installed, which SIM actually has signal where you live, and where to work when home won't do.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Mexico? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Step 1: Home fibre - the big three

Three names cover most addresses: Telmex/Infinitum (the incumbent, widest footprint), Totalplay (fibre with TV bundles, often the fastest where present) and Izzi (cable-based, strong in cities). Speeds in the expat hubs run from solid 50–100 Mbps to several hundred on newer fibre, at prices that undercut US bills meaningfully - and installation usually lands within days, needing your ID and sometimes the landlord's nod. The rule this series keeps repeating because it keeps being true: coverage is address-specific. Before signing a lease, ask the building which providers serve it and run a speed test in the actual apartment - our renting guide builds this into the checklist.

Step 2: Mobile - Telcel and the rest

Telcel dominates coverage, especially outside the big cities - the practical default for anyone who travels in-country. AT&T México competes well in urban areas (and bundles US roaming usefully for border-hoppers), with Movistar the value player on Telcel-shared infrastructure. Prepaid is the expat norm: SIMs and eSIMs activate in minutes with a passport, packages of calls-plus-gigabytes cost little, and every OXXO tops you up in seconds. Two habits: register your number to your own name (it matters for banking apps), and keep enough data on the plan to hotspot a laptop - see step four.

Step 3: Coworking and the café circuit

Mexico City's Roma–Condesa corridor hosts one of the world's densest coworking scenes - internationals like WeWork alongside beloved locals - with day passes and monthly desks at prices that make a home-office optional. The pattern repeats at scale in every hub this series covers: Playa del Carmen's nomad spaces, Oaxaca's and Mérida's growing circuits, Guadalajara's tech-flavoured options. Cafés fill the gaps - the etiquette is a steady drip of orders and headphones for calls - and our city guides name the anchor spots per town. For call-heavy days, coworking wins: the bandwidth is provisioned for exactly you.

Step 4: Resilience - power, backups, the CFE folder

Two realities to engineer around. First, electricity: the CFE account is also your proof-of-address document for half the bureaucracy in this series - keep a recent bill in your folder. Second, outages: most places see few, but heat waves strain grids (this summer's Riviera blackouts made our news pages), so the resident setup is a charged power bank plus a phone plan fat enough to hotspot through an afternoon. Remote workers with merciless meetings add a UPS for the router. With that, Mexico's connectivity stops being a question and becomes what it is for thousands of working expats: invisible.

Frequently Asked Questions Which internet provider should I choose in Mexico?

Whichever of Telmex/Infinitum, Totalplay or Izzi actually serves your address best - ask the building and speed-test the apartment before signing. Coverage is building-by-building.

Which mobile network is best?

Telcel for coverage, especially outside big cities; AT&T México competes in urban areas with useful US-roaming bundles. Prepaid SIMs activate with a passport and top up at any OXXO.

Is the internet fast enough for video calls?

In the expat hubs, comfortably - 50 to several hundred Mbps on fibre. Older buildings vary; that's why you test before leasing.

What does coworking cost?

Day passes and monthly desks price well below US norms, with Mexico City's Roma–Condesa the region's densest scene and every hub running its own circuit.

What's the blackout plan?

A power bank, a data-fat prepaid plan for hotspotting, and (for the meeting-bound) a small UPS on the router. Heat-wave summers occasionally test grids.

Renting an apartment: test before you sign Where to work remotely in Latin America Living in Mexico City: The 2026 Expat Guide

Connected Coverage

Read More from The Rio Times

Healthcare in Mexico in Practice: A User's Guide (2026) Mexican Rental Law: Understanding Your Lease (2026) Taxes and Tax Residency in Argentina (2026)