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A.I. Data Centres Drive Surge In Texas Power Demand


2026-06-04 12:30:53
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Electricity demand in Texas grew 9% ​in recent months, nearly five ‌times the U.S. average, driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence (A.I.) data centres and cryptocurrency miners.

The Lone Star State's power ​grid saw the largest jump in ​both power demand and the addition of new power supplies of any of America's grids in the six ​months ended on March 31, 2026.

The Hitachi ‌Energy ⁠Grid Pulse report says that "load growth over the last six months has been aggressive" throughout Texas.

Across the U.S., ​about ⁠28 gigawatts of new power-generating resources, primarily solar and ​battery storage, were added between ​October ⁠2025 and March of this year.

Texas' grid accounted for nearly ​half of all of the power generation growth as data centres flood into the southern U.S. state.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: $GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: $AMZN), and Meta (NASDAQ: $META) are each spending billions of dollars to build A.I. data centers in Texas.

While several U.S. states have put a moratorium on data centre construction, Texas welcomes the infrastructure additions despite their heavy power consumption.

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Yolo Wire

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