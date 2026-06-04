A.I. Data Centres Drive Surge In Texas Power Demand
The Lone Star State's power grid saw the largest jump in both power demand and the addition of new power supplies of any of America's grids in the six months ended on March 31, 2026.
The Hitachi Energy Grid Pulse report says that "load growth over the last six months has been aggressive" throughout Texas.
Across the U.S., about 28 gigawatts of new power-generating resources, primarily solar and battery storage, were added between October 2025 and March of this year.
Texas' grid accounted for nearly half of all of the power generation growth as data centres flood into the southern U.S. state.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: $GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: $AMZN), and Meta (NASDAQ: $META) are each spending billions of dollars to build A.I. data centers in Texas.
While several U.S. states have put a moratorium on data centre construction, Texas welcomes the infrastructure additions despite their heavy power consumption.
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