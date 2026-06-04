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Monport Laser
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Monport Laser Showcases Engraving Opportunities in Germany Ahead of World Cup 2026
04.06.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BERLIN, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and makers prepare for increased demand surrounding the 2026 World Cup season, Monport Laser has announced a limited-time Flash Sale on select laser machine models, helping entrepreneurs expand production capabilities while taking advantage of exclusive purchase bonuses.
The promotion features the Reno 45 Pro Vision, MEGA CO2 Laser Engraver, 6W UV Laser Engraving Machine, GT80W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver, and GT200W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver.
The GT80W MOPA fiber laser engraver is ideal for detailed metal engraving, color marking on stainless steel, and personalized products. For higher-volume production, the GT200W MOPA fiber laser engraver 6W UV laser engraving machine Reno 45 Pro Vision and MEGA CO2 laser engraver Limited-Time Purchase Bonuses
Fiber Laser Series
Free rotary axis for tumblers, bottles, and cylindrical products
Free safety glasses Reno 45 Series
Reno 65 Series
Free Reno rotary axis and CO2 rotary axis MEGA Series
Free DIY material kit
Free CO2 safety glasses Join the World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge
In addition to the Flash Sale, Monport is inviting laser engraving enthusiasts, small businesses, and creators to participate in its World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge more than 300 free SVG design files for project inspiration. Winners will receive prizes including a €500 gift voucher, a DIY material package valued at approximately €200, and laser safety equipment.
The limited-time promotion and Fan Creativity Challenge are available through Monport's official website. For more information, visit Monport Laser Official Website.
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04.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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