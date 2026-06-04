Monport Laser / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Monport Laser Showcases Engraving Opportunities in Germany Ahead of World Cup 2026

04.06.2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

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BERLIN, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and makers prepare for increased demand surrounding the 2026 World Cup season, Monport Laser has announced a limited-time Flash Sale on select laser machine models, helping entrepreneurs expand production capabilities while taking advantage of exclusive purchase bonuses. The promotion features the Reno 45 Pro Vision, MEGA CO2 Laser Engraver, 6W UV Laser Engraving Machine, GT80W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver, and GT200W MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver. The GT80W MOPA fiber laser engraver is ideal for detailed metal engraving, color marking on stainless steel, and personalized products. For higher-volume production, the GT200W MOPA fiber laser engraver 6W UV laser engraving machine Reno 45 Pro Vision and MEGA CO2 laser engraver Limited-Time Purchase Bonuses Fiber Laser Series

Free rotary axis for tumblers, bottles, and cylindrical products Free safety glasses Reno 45 Series Free 3000W water chiller Reno 65 Series Free Reno rotary axis and CO2 rotary axis MEGA Series

Free DIY material kit Free CO2 safety glasses Join the World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge In addition to the Flash Sale, Monport is inviting laser engraving enthusiasts, small businesses, and creators to participate in its World Cup Fan Creativity Challenge more than 300 free SVG design files for project inspiration. Winners will receive prizes including a €500 gift voucher, a DIY material package valued at approximately €200, and laser safety equipment. The limited-time promotion and Fan Creativity Challenge are available through Monport's official website. For more information, visit Monport Laser Official Website. Media Contact: Monport Laser Contact email: ... Website:



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