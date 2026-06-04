Delhi BJP Slams AAP For Tarnishing Image Of Brave Firemen, Cops

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Friday hit out at the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for disrespecting the efforts of firemen and policemen who risk their lives to save victims of tragedies like the one in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that whenever a fire incident or building collapse occurs in Delhi, the reactions of AAP leaders, such as Saurabh Bharadwaj, regarding the Fire Service's response are extremely shameful.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that Bharadwaj's claim that the Fire Service reached late at the Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar fire incident on Wednesday is deeply unfortunate.

The Fire Service received the emergency call at approximately 8.48 a.m. and, after navigating the narrow lanes of the Hauz Rani area, began firefighting operations at around 9.15 a.m.

Numerous media personnel present at the site can attest to this, he said.

Ajaib, or Wednesday's incident in Hauz Rani, Bharadwaj has consistently blamed the Fire Service and the local police administration. In reality, firefighters and police personnel risk their lives during every such incident to carry out rescue operations. During Wednesday's rescue efforts, nearly 10 police and fire personnel were also injured. The Delhi BJP spokesperson stated that while it is true that the Delhi Fire Service faces infrastructure shortages, firefighters still reach accident sites on time despite limited resources. If there is a shortage of equipment and infrastructure, then 27 years of corruption and misgovernance by the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments are responsible for it, said Kapoor. He said that Bharadwaj, who repeatedly makes false statements like a serial liar, should explain why the AAP government, during its 11 years in power, did not recruit even a single firefighter in the Delhi Fire Service and tell how many fire tenders were purchased during that period.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that whether it was the fire incident in Palam, the tragedy in Vivek Vihar, the accident in Said