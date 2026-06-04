French Open: Kostyuk Maintains 'No-Handshake' Stance Against Russian Players After SF Against Andreeva

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, June 4 (IANS) There was no handshake at the net after Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva completed their French Open semifinal on Thursday, a scene that has become increasingly familiar whenever the Ukrainian faces Russian opponents on the WTA Tour.

The absence of the customary post-match gesture had been anticipated well before the players stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier. Regardless of the result, Kostyuk was expected to maintain a position she has consistently upheld since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Following the match, the players acknowledged the end of the contest without shaking hands, continuing a practice that has become a visible symbol of the broader geopolitical tensions that have filtered into professional tennis over the past four years.

Kostyuk has been among the most outspoken Ukrainian players on tour regarding the war in her homeland. Alongside compatriots such as Elina Svitolina and Dayana Yastremska, she has repeatedly declined post-match handshakes with Russian and Belarusian opponents, describing the gesture as a personal expression of solidarity with Ukraine.

The policy has remained unchanged irrespective of the tournament, opponent, or occasion. A similar moment occurred earlier this season at the Madrid Open, where Kostyuk faced Andreeva in the final. After securing the title, the Ukrainian left the court without participating in the traditional handshake, drawing renewed attention to the stance she has maintained throughout the conflict.

Beyond the court, Kostyuk has regularly used her platform to highlight the impact of the war on Ukrainian citizens. Following her quarterfinal victory over fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in Paris, she dedicated the milestone achievement to the people of Ukraine and spoke about another difficult night in the country, particularly in Kyiv.

The World No. 15 revealed that one of her first reactions after learning of the latest developments was to contact family members to ensure they were safe. She also reiterated the importance of continuing to speak publicly about the situation, saying it remains one of the few ways athletes can help keep international attention focused on the ongoing humanitarian toll of the conflict.

While handshakes are traditionally viewed as one of tennis' most enduring displays of sportsmanship, Kostyuk's position has remained firm.