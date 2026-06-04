Espresso Translations Achieves ATC Certification, Strengthening Its Position as the Leading Official Translation Agency in London

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milano, LOMBARDY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espresso Translations achieves ATC certification, strengthening its position as the best official translation agency in Milan.







Espresso Translations offers ATC-certified official translation services in more than 150 language combinations for clients worldwide.

Espresso Translations, a professional language services agency based in central Milan, has obtained certification from the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), the United Kingdom's leading trade association for the language services sector. The accreditation complements the agency's established ISO 17100 certification and represents a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing official translation services of the highest standard to clients in Milan and around the world.

Founded in 2011, Espresso Translations has spent more than fifteen years building a global network of professional linguists capable of handling translations, transcriptions, and related language services in more than 150 language combinations. The agency works with businesses and individuals across numerous sectors, including legal, financial services, healthcare, and technology, and is regularly involved in official translation projects where the accuracy and acceptability of documents are critical factors.

The ATC is widely recognized as a benchmark for professional and ethical standards in the UK translation industry. Certification granted by the Association requires agencies to demonstrate rigorous quality controls, transparent business practices, and the consistent delivery of services at a professional level. For clients seeking the best translation agency in Milan for official purposes, ATC accreditation provides an independent and credible guarantee that the provider meets the requirements of the profession.

Obtaining ATC certification alongside ISO 17100 places Espresso Translations among a select group of agencies operating at the highest levels of the industry. ISO 17100, the internationally recognized standard for translation services, establishes requirements relating to translator qualifications, project management workflows, and quality assurance processes. Together, the two certifications provide clients with a solid basis for placing their trust in the agency, particularly when official translations are required for legal proceedings, immigration applications, business contracts, or cross-border regulatory compliance.

"We have always adhered to rigorous standards, and this ATC certification reflects the work our team carries out every day," said Danilo Coviello, Director of Espresso Translations. "For clients who need official translations for business, legal, or personal purposes, knowing that their agency has been independently verified truly makes a difference. This accreditation provides our clients with an additional level of confidence."

The agency's office in central Milan, in the Brera district, enables it to best serve clients throughout the city and beyond. The team regularly handles sworn and certified translations for immigration and court-related purposes, as well as technical translations in specialist fields such as medicine, engineering, patent law, and international finance. The breadth of languages covered, with more than 150 language combinations, allows the agency to assist with projects involving both widely spoken global languages and less common regional languages that many agencies are unable to support.

As demand for professional language services continues to grow in a globalized economy, credentials have become an increasingly important factor for clients choosing a translation provider. Official translations, in particular, must meet strict acceptance criteria established by government authorities, courts, embassies, and international organizations. Relying on a certified agency ensures that translated documents are not rejected for quality or compliance reasons, saving clients considerable time and expense.

Espresso Translations' dual certification also represents an advantage for corporate clients who rely on consistent, high-quality language services for ongoing projects. Whether managing multilingual contracts, localizing marketing materials for new markets, or producing technical documentation for international distribution, clients gain confidence from knowing that the agency's processes are validated by two independent standards bodies.

"Translation is one of those services where credentials truly matter," added Coviello. "Whether it is applying for a visa, entering into a commercial contract in another country, or producing documentation for an international audience, clients need to know that the translation is accurate and will be accepted. ATC certification is another way we demonstrate this commitment to every client we work with."

Those wishing to learn more about the agency's approach and expertise can view an overview of its services here. Further information, including the complete list of supported languages and the option to request a quote, is available at.

Espresso Translations is an ISO 17100 and ATC-accredited translation agency based in Milan, serving businesses and individuals across a wide range of industries.

About Espresso Translations Milano

Espresso Translations delivers expert language solutions to clients around the globe. Our experienced linguists, project managers, and customer support team work together to provide accurate, reliable translations for both businesses and individuals. We're committed to clear communication, on-time delivery, and exceptional service quality. See what our clients say about working with us.

Press Inquiries

Danilo Coviello

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+39 02 9475 0226



Foro Buonaparte 59, 20121 - Milano, Italia

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: