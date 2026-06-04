IND Vs AFG Test: Young Spinners Suthar, Dubey Vie For Debut Spot

India's young spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are on the verge of making their Test debut as India are ready to clash with Afghanistan in a one-off Test match starting June 6 in Mullanpur. However, the Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate believed that either one of them may make his debut in the Chandigarh Test.

Coach on team combination and player fatigue

Addressing the media in a press conference, he said, "I think the chance of both of them playing in the test is probably pretty small. We haven't finalised the combination, but I would imagine Kuldeep [Yadav] will play, Washi [Washington Sundar] will play, and then one of those two will play."

He added, "Also, you've got seven guys in the squad from GT who played an IPL final five days ago. So, it's just been good having fresh faces, and our main job now is to freshen the guys up and get them ready for a test match starting in a couple of days."

A look at the debut contenders' stats

Dubey, who wore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) colours in this year's IPL, taking eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.50, is in line for his international debut. The Vidarbha spinner has taken 133 wickets in 27 first-class games at an average of 23.26, with best figures of 6/36, a total of nine five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers. He also has 1,027 runs in 44 innings at an average of 25.65, with nine fifties to his name.

Rajasthan all-rounder Suthar has also taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an average of 25.76, with best figures of 8/33, including six five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls. He has scored 945 runs in 48 innings at an average of 25.54, with a century and six fifties and a best score of 120. This year for the Gujarat Titans (GT), he took two wickets in four matches at an average of 34.00.

India's Test Squad

India's Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper). (ANI)

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