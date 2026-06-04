Qorechain Launches Quantum-Safe, AI-Native Layer 1 Mainnet On June 7 As Community Presale Opens

Rolle, Switzerland, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QoreChain, the quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain, today confirmed that its mainnet goes live on 7 June 2026, alongside its technical Token Generation Event (TGE). The launch follows the opening of QoreChain's community presale on 1 June and the start of its validator program on 31 May, giving builders, node operators, and long-term holders a clear path to participate from genesis.









QoreChain is built for a problem the rest of the industry has not yet solved at the protocol layer: the cryptography securing every blockchain in production today relies on algorithms that large-scale quantum computers are expected to break. Leading research institutions place that timeline between 2029 and 2034. The risk is already operational. Well-resourced actors are harvesting encrypted on-chain data now, intending to decrypt it once quantum capability arrives, a strategy the industry calls "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later." QoreChain is designed for the other side of that curve.

"You get one chance to launch a genesis block, and we built QoreChain so that the chance counts for the next twenty years, not the next quarter," said Liviu Epure, Founder, Vice-President, and CTO of the QoreChain Association. "Quantum-safe cryptography, protocol-level AI, and three virtual machines on one chain are not features we bolted on. They are the foundation. The presale and the validator program exist so that the people who actually use and secure the network own a real stake in it from the first block."

Five pillars, one network

QoreChain brings together a combination no other Layer 1 offers today:

Quantum-safe from genesis. QoreChain applies post-quantum cryptography across the entire stack from block one, using the algorithms standardized by NIST for the post-quantum era: ML-DSA-87 (Dilithium-5) for signatures, ML-KEM-1024 (Kyber) for key encapsulation, and SHAKE-256 for hashing. This is full-stack post-quantum cryptography, not a patch applied later.

Three VMs, one chain. EVM, CosmWasm, and SVM share a single state and a single consensus layer. Solidity, Rust, and Solana developers all deploy natively, with zero-migration onboarding. Write Solidity, ship to QoreChain.

AI-native, not AI-bolted-on. QoreChain AI Services (QCAI) lives at the protocol layer in Fast, Balanced, and Advanced tiers. It scores transactions for fraud, optimizes routing, tunes consensus parameters, and turns natural language into production smart contracts across 17 target blockchains through QoreChain Studio.

Cross-network validators with multi-stream revenue. A QoreChain validator produces blocks, operates bridge watchers across 25+ connected Layer 1 networks, and earns attestation fees on cross-network transfers. Approximately 60% of projected validator revenue at network maturity comes from these cross-network operations, an economic model unique to QoreChain.

Swiss foundation, regulatory clarity. QoreChain is operated by the QoreChain Association, a Swiss non-profit registered in Rolle, Vaud (CHE-484.963.998), built to comply rather than to dodge.

Earning from genesis: light nodes, validators, and delegation

QoreChain is engineered so that participation, not speculation, drives the network. Network fees are distributed across the participants who secure and use the chain.

Light nodes from 1,000 QOR. QoreChain is one of the only Layer 1 networks that rewards light node operators directly from network fees. Operators run either the SX server daemon or the UX web dashboard on modest hardware and earn from the 3% of all gas fees allocated to light nodes. This is one of the lowest barriers to earning network rewards in the industry.

Validators from 100,000 QOR. The validator program, which opened on 31 May, lets operators secure the network and earn from multiple streams: 37% of all network gas fees from block production, cross-network attestation revenue across 25+ connected chains, and staking rewards with an estimated Year 1 APY of 8 to 12% depending on participation.

Delegation from 10 QOR. Holders who prefer not to run a node can delegate to any validator and earn staking rewards plus a share of the 10% of network gas fees allocated to stakers.

Community presale open now

QoreChain's community presale opened on 1 June and runs through 14 June 2026, offering early community members an entry point before mainnet carries economic value.