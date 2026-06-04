CHASING L1 Ultra Introduces A New Era Of AI-Powered Pool Cleaning With Lidar Mapping And Intelligent Debris Detection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Summer is supposed to be about relaxing by the pool-not spending weekends cleaning it.Yet for many pool owners, a sunny morning often starts with skimming leaves, brushing dirt from the pool floor, and wondering whether their robotic pool cleaner actually cleaned the areas that needed attention.

As residential pools become larger and more customized, maintaining crystal-clear water has become increasingly challenging. Leaves, sand, insects, and fine debris constantly accumulate throughout the pool. While traditional robotic pool cleaners automate part of the process, most still clean without understanding where debris is actually located.

The CHASING L1 Ultra was designed to change that.

Developed by CHASING, a global leader in underwater robotics technology, the CHASING L1 Ultra - a LiDAR-Driven AI Pool Cleaning Expert - combines advanced 360° LiDAR Mapping and AI Vision technology to deliver a smarter, more efficient approach to pool maintenance. Instead of simply following a preset route, the robot can understand pool layouts, identify debris locations, and optimize its cleaning behavior based on real-world conditions.

From Coverage-Based Cleaning to Perception-Based Cleaning

For years, robotic pool cleaners have relied primarily on random movement or gyroscope-based navigation. While these technologies improved cleaning efficiency, they share one fundamental limitation: the robot cannot truly understand the environment it is cleaning.

Traditional pool robots do not know the shape of the pool, where debris has accumulated, or whether cleaning effort is being directed where it matters most.

The CHASING L1 Ultra introduces a new approach-perception-based cleaning.

"Most robotic pool cleaners today operate without truly understanding their surroundings," said Johnson, Founder and CEO of CHASING.

"We believe the future of pool cleaning lies in perception, not repetition. By combining LiDAR mapping with AI vision, the CHASING L1 Ultra can make intelligent cleaning decisions based on actual pool conditions. Our goal is simple: help pool owners spend less time maintaining their pools and more time enjoying them."

LiDAR Mapping for Smarter Navigation

At the heart of the CHASING L1 Ultra is a high-precision 360° LiDAR Mapping System.

Unlike conventional robotic pool cleaners that rely primarily on motion sensors, the CHASING L1 Ultra continuously scans and understands the pool environment before optimizing its cleaning route.

This enables systematic navigation that reduces redundant coverage, minimizes missed zones, and improves overall cleaning efficiency.

After each cleaning cycle, users can review detailed cleaning maps through the CHASING mobile app, providing clear visibility into completed coverage and cleaning performance.

AI Vision That Actively Finds Debris

What truly sets the CHASING L1 Ultra apart is its AI Vision System.

Before entering the water, the onboard AI camera calibrates environmental information. During operation, the system actively identifies common pool debris-including leaves, hair, insects, sand, and fine particles-and directs the robot toward areas requiring attention.

Rather than waiting to encounter debris along a predetermined route, the robot dynamically adjusts its behavior based on what it detects.

The result is more targeted cleaning, fewer unnecessary movements, and a more efficient overall cleaning experience.

Built on Professional Underwater Robotics Expertise

The technology behind the CHASING L1 Ultra originates from a field far more demanding than residential pool maintenance.

Since 2016, CHASING has developed professional underwater robots and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) used in underwater inspection, marine surveying, scientific research, and commercial subsea operations worldwide.

This professional robotics foundation distinguishes CHASING from many brands that entered the pool cleaning market from traditional consumer electronics backgrounds.

Award-Winning Innovation

The CHASING L1 Ultra has already earned international recognition for its innovation and design.

The product received the French Design Awards Gold Winner and the American Good Design Award Platinum Winner, recognizing its successful integration of advanced robotics technologies into the consumer pool cleaning experience.

More Swimming. Less Cleaning.

Whether preparing for a family gathering, maintaining a backyard retreat, or simply eliminating another household chore, the CHASING L1 Ultra is designed to deliver a cleaner pool with less effort.

Because the best pool days should start with a swim-not a cleaning net.

For product information and purchasing details, visit

About CHASING

Founded in 2016, CHASING is a global underwater robotics company specializing in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), intelligent underwater systems, AI-powered aquatic technologies, and robotic cleaning solutions. Serving customers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, CHASING continues to advance innovation in underwater navigation, environmental perception, artificial intelligence, and next-generation robotics technologies. By bringing professional underwater robotics expertise into consumer applications, CHASING is helping redefine how people interact with and maintain aquatic environments.