Safe Exit Initiative Supports Anti-Trafficking Efforts During FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Safe Exit Initiative announced the launch of its Adult Human Trafficking Hotline, a dedicated 24/7 resource designed to support suspected and confirmed survivors of trafficking and exploitation throughout the FIFA World Cup season. The hotline will operate from June 1 through September 1, 2026, and is available to community members seeking support, resources, information, or assistance related to trafficking concerns.

The community can call or text 508-688-0430 at any time during this period to connect with trained Safe Exit Initiative staff members.

Recognizing that large-scale international events can increase vulnerabilities and create opportunities for exploitation, Safe Exit Initiative is expanding access to survivor-centered services through a dedicated hotline that provides immediate support and connections to critical resources. The hotline will be staffed around the clock by professionals trained to respond to the unique needs of individuals affected by trafficking and exploitation.

“Our goal is to ensure that anyone experiencing exploitation, trafficking, or related concerns has a safe, accessible place to turn for help,” said Audra Doody, Safe Exit Initiative.“Whether someone needs immediate support, information, referrals, or simply someone to listen, our team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Safe Exit Initiative's ongoing mission is to create safe, sustainable exits from the sex trade and exploitation through quality services, strategic partnerships, and legislative advocacy. While headquartered in Worcester, MA, Safe Exit Initiative's impact extends beyond New England through programs, partnerships, and survivor-centered initiatives that support individuals across Massachusetts, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland. Founded and led by survivors, the organization brings decades of lived and professional experience to its work supporting those impacted by trafficking, exploitation, and the sex trade.

By contacting the hotline, Safe Exit Initiative staff will provide emotional support, assess immediate needs, gather basic demographic information, identify preferred languages for services, and help determine appropriate next steps for the safety of the caller. Depending on individual circumstances, callers may be connected to Safe Exit Initiative's programs, community-based wraparound services, emergency resources, and other support systems aimed to promote safety, stability, and recovery.

Safe Exit Initiative encourages the community, service providers, hospitality workers, transportation professionals, and anyone concerned about potential trafficking situations to save the hotline number and share it widely throughout the summer.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing exploitation or trafficking, help is available. Call or text 508-688-0430 from June 1 through September 1, 2026. To learn more about Safe Exit Initiative, or to get involved, visit .

ABOUT Safe Exit Initiative (SEI):

SEI's mission is to create safe, sustainable exits from the sex trade and exploitation through quality services, strategic partnerships, and legislative advocacy. Headquartered in Worcester, SEI services include emergency day shelter (8 am–8 pm/7 days weekly), immediate basic needs (food, clothing, hygiene products, laundry, and safe space to sleep), transportation assistance, medical care and referrals, and mental/behavioral health services including residential recovery, case management, care coordination, and referrals to detox, treatment, and recovery services. SEI also supports youth and adults referred from across Massachusetts at Worcester-based programs.

SEI is survivor-founded and led. SEI's Co-CEO & Chief Programs Officer and Senior Director of Programs and Engagement have over 30 years of lived & professional experience relevant to participants. Direct care services have operated for over a decade, supervised by survivors of the sex trade/trafficking.

To donate or get involved, please visit our website at or contact us at....