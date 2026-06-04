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Incline Village REALTOR® Of The Year Anne Wulff Joins Dickson Realty
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Anne Wulff has joined Dickson Realty 's Incline Village office, bringing more than two decades of experience in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay markets. Wulff was named Incline Village REALTOR® of the Year in 2024 and most recently served as broker for a luxury real estate brand for the past seven years.
The partnership comes as Incline Village's luxury market experiences a sharp increase in activity. Single-family home sales above $2 million totaled 20 transactions in Q1 2026, compared to 8 during the same period in 2025, according to MLS data compiled by Dickson Realty. Overall, single-family home sales increased 25% year over year, while average price per square foot rose from $825 to $1,369.
Wulff said the move was driven largely by the opportunity to partner with Bruno and align with a brokerage that reflects their shared approach to client service and community involvement.
“Karen and I have known and respected each other professionally for years,” said Wulff.“We bring complementary strengths to the table, and joining Dickson Realty gives us the platform and support to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients and the Incline Village community.”
Bruno brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to the partnership, along with a professional background in litigation, risk management, and mediation - disciplines that inform her approach to pricing strategy, negotiations, and seller representation in Incline Village's high-value real estate market.
Wulff and Bruno have worked together professionally for years and currently represent listings ranging from approximately $2 million to $11.5 million.
“Anne brings an incredible depth of market knowledge and long-standing relationships throughout Incline Village and Crystal Bay,” said Bruno.“We share a similar approach to client advocacy, strategy, and professionalism, and I think that alignment will be incredibly valuable for our clients.”
“When someone with Anne's reputation and experience chooses to join your brokerage, it speaks to the culture and support you've built,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty.“We're proud Anne chose Dickson Realty, and we're excited about what she and Karen are building together in Incline Village.”
Dickson Realty operates 12 offices across Northern Nevada and Northern California and is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.
For more information about Dickson Realty's Incline Village office or to inquire about available listings, visit dicksonrealty or contact....
The partnership comes as Incline Village's luxury market experiences a sharp increase in activity. Single-family home sales above $2 million totaled 20 transactions in Q1 2026, compared to 8 during the same period in 2025, according to MLS data compiled by Dickson Realty. Overall, single-family home sales increased 25% year over year, while average price per square foot rose from $825 to $1,369.
Wulff said the move was driven largely by the opportunity to partner with Bruno and align with a brokerage that reflects their shared approach to client service and community involvement.
“Karen and I have known and respected each other professionally for years,” said Wulff.“We bring complementary strengths to the table, and joining Dickson Realty gives us the platform and support to deliver an even higher level of service to our clients and the Incline Village community.”
Bruno brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to the partnership, along with a professional background in litigation, risk management, and mediation - disciplines that inform her approach to pricing strategy, negotiations, and seller representation in Incline Village's high-value real estate market.
Wulff and Bruno have worked together professionally for years and currently represent listings ranging from approximately $2 million to $11.5 million.
“Anne brings an incredible depth of market knowledge and long-standing relationships throughout Incline Village and Crystal Bay,” said Bruno.“We share a similar approach to client advocacy, strategy, and professionalism, and I think that alignment will be incredibly valuable for our clients.”
“When someone with Anne's reputation and experience chooses to join your brokerage, it speaks to the culture and support you've built,” said Nancy Fennell, CEO of Dickson Realty.“We're proud Anne chose Dickson Realty, and we're excited about what she and Karen are building together in Incline Village.”
Dickson Realty operates 12 offices across Northern Nevada and Northern California and is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.
For more information about Dickson Realty's Incline Village office or to inquire about available listings, visit dicksonrealty or contact....
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