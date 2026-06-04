Unable To Escape, Jumped From Third Floor Leading To Hip Fracture, Says Kin Of Malviya Nagar Fire Victim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The relative of an injured victim in the blaze at a bed and breakfast (B&B) property in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area said that his cousin was stuck in his room as the fire spread and, being unable to escape, jumped from the third floor of the building, leading to a hip fracture.

As many as 21 people died in a massive fire at the multi-storeyed Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday, leaving several injured. The victims included 12 foreign nationals belonging from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Bangladesh.

Shubham Kumar told IANS that his cousin had booked a room in the establishment since he was undergoing physiotherapy at the nearby Max Hospital, Saket.

"My distant cousin had come to Max Hospital 10 days ago for treatment and was undergoing physiotherapy. The doctor advised him to come two days in 10 days for his physiotherapy sessions. So, he had taken a room in the hotel where this fire incident took place," he said.

"His hand got burned due to the flames that reached his room," Kumar said.

Describing how his cousin escaped death, he said: "Since he could not find a way to escape, he broke the window glass on the third floor and jumped from there. Because of this, his hip got fractured. He was admitted to a hospital by the authorities."

"As soon as my cousin regained consciousness, he called up the family members. We came all the way from Ludhiana," he added.

Foreign national Maria Bella, who lost her aunt in the fire tragedy, said: ''I am currently in Dehradun. I came for studies."

"I had my uncle and aunt here yesterday, and then I lost my aunt in the fire incident, and my uncle is at the hospital," an emotional Maria told reporters.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the massive blaze intensified on Thursday even as a court sent owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody. While police teams continue their search for the absconding manager, Jai Mishra, forensic experts are examining evidence from the site to assess alleged violations that may have contributed to the tragedy.