FORVIA: Combined General Meeting Of 4 June 2026

Nanterre, France

Thursday, June 4th, 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 4 JUNE 2026

FORVIA appoints Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The combined general meeting of FORVIA (hereinafter the“Company”) was held today at the Group's headquarters under the chairmanship of Michel de Rosen. All resolutions were adopted.

On this occasion, Pierre-André de Chalendar was appointed as Board Member for a four-year term, following Michel de Rosen's resignation as Board Member, effective at the close of the meeting. The Board of Directors subsequently elected Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman of the Board.

In recognition of his leadership and service to the Board and Company, the Board of Directors has also bestowed upon Michel de Rosen the title and position of Honorary Chairman.

The full broadcast of the general meeting, the presentation shown and the results of votes on the resolutions are available on FORVIA's website:

Michel de Rosen stated:“I thank our shareholders for approving all resolutions presented today. As my term as Chairman comes to an end, I express my deep gratitude for the trust you have placed in me over these ten years - years of significant transformation and collective ambition. I leave with full confidence in the Group's future. FORVIA is in very good hands with Martin Fischer as CEO and Pierre-André de Chalendar as the new Chairman. Both are exceptional leaders with the experience, integrity and talent to take the Company forward.”

Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, stated:

“I would like to warmly thank the shareholders for their trust in appointing me as a Board Member, as well as the Board Members for electing me as Chairman. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Michel de Rosen for his decade of dedicated leadership and the remarkable work he has accomplished in accompanying the transformation of FORVIA. He leaves the Group on solid foundations. I undertake these new responsibilities with enthusiasm and determination, at a pivotal moment in the Group's development. The automotive industry is in a fascinating transformation phase and FORVIA is one of its key players. Together with the Board of Directors, Martin Fischer and all the FORVIA teams, we are determined to unlock the Group's to full potential.”

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