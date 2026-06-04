SCOR: Results Of The Cash Tender Offer On Subordinated Notes
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As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying“The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.
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SCOR Press Release
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