SCOR: Results Of The Cash Tender Offer On Subordinated Notes

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Results of the cash tender offer on subordinated notes

SCOR SE (the“ Company”) announces the results of the cash tender offer (the“ Tender Offer”) to purchase its EUR 250,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 5 June 2047 (ISIN: FR0012770063), issued on 5 June 2015, with a first call date on 5 June 2027 (the“ 2047 Notes”) and its EUR 500,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 27 May 2048 (ISIN: FR0013179314), issued on 27 May 2016, with a first call date on 27 May 2028 (the“ 2048 Notes” and, together with the 2047 Notes, the“ Existing Notes”).

The Tender Offer was capped at a maximum acceptance amount equal to the aggregate principal amount of the new Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 5 June 2056 to be issued by the Company on 5 June 2026 (as announced by way of a press release published on 27 May 2026) (the " New Notes ")

The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m. (Paris time) on 3 June 2026 and the settlement date of the Tender Offer is expected to be on 8 June 2026.

The aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered and accepted by the Company in the context of the Tender Offer is EUR 378,100,000 and is broken down as follows:



total aggregate nominal amount of the 2047 Notes repurchased: EUR 126,500,000;

total aggregate nominal amount of the 2048 Notes repurchased: EUR 251,600,000;

total aggregate nominal amount of the 2047 Notes remaining outstanding: EUR 123,500,000; and total aggregate nominal amount of the 2048 Notes remaining outstanding: EUR 248,400,000.

The Existing Notes repurchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled by the Company.

The Tender Offer and the contemplated issuance of the New Notes are part of the Company's proactive management of its funding structure.

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