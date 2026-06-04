Paymitto Sharpens Focus On Embedded Payment Solutions For Financial Institutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company expands use cases and platform capabilities as it moves forward

ATLANTA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightwell's financial institution business today rebrands as PayMitto (pronounced pay-MIT-oh), a dedicated platform for banks and credit unions seeking to offer global money movement and embedded payment solutions inside their own digital banking environment. The solution's focus is exclusively on serving these institutions and their account holders.

Account holders are looking for quicker payment options to send money around the world. When they find those options through third-party applications, financial institutions lose the relationship and engagement that drive account primacy. PayMitto exists to keep those transactions in-app and under the institution's brand. With the solution already live across financial institutions and demand continuing to grow, PayMitto is now expanding the range of use cases it supports.

"We're embedding the next generation of money movement into banking itself," said Larry Hipp, CEO of PayMitto. "The infrastructure is built and proven, financial institutions are adopting it, and the use cases are expanding. We're investing in what comes next, so banks and credit unions can compete on their own terms and keep the relationships they've been losing to third-party apps."

The company's evolution reflects a strategic focus on financial institutions and the rapidly changing expectations of the account holders they serve. Banks and credit unions need solutions that let them compete and meet their customers where they are, without standing up new technology of their own. PayMitto's platform delivers embedded capabilities that keep account holder relationships in-house and centered around the institution's brand, with new use cases expanding what financial institutions can offer.

About PayMitto

Atlanta-based fintech company PayMitto powers cross-border payments for financial institutions and enterprises. Banks and credit unions use PayMitto to add global money movement to their digital banking experience, keeping account holders in-app and deposits in-house, without the cost or complexity of building a solution from scratch. Through partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, and FIS, PayMitto connects financial institutions to a global payout network. For more information, visit paymitto.

Media Contact

Jamie Quenzer

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PayMitto, LLC is a technology provider and not a bank or other regulated financial institution. All regulated services associated with the PayMitto solutions are provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., or MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply.