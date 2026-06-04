Bribes Offered To Oppn Nominees To Make MLC Polls Unopposed: Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Buldhana, June 4 (IANS) The Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of trampling on democratic values due to its insatiable greed for power.

Sapkal alleged that crores of rupees are being offered to opposition candidates to coerce them into withdrawing their nominations and render the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections unopposed.

He stated that the BJP has cast aside all political morality to achieve this.

“The BJP does not want democracy. They want to replace the election system with a nomination system,” Sapkal declared during a press conference in Buldhana.

Elaborating on the situation, Sapkal noted that the voters for the ongoing Legislative Council elections comprise elected representatives from local self-government bodies, making it a highly limited electorate. Despite this restricted voter base, the ruling Mahayuti coalition is openly engaging in money politics.

Sapkal asserted that the ruling alliance is heavily misusing both state machinery and financial power to force opposition candidates to back down.

He said betrayal, conspiracy, and massive distribution of wealth are at play. He added that the aggressive and twisted manner in which the ruling Mahayuti is approaching these elections sets a dangerous precedent for democracy.

“Elections are supposed to be a celebration of democracy, and they should be conducted in a clean, fair, and healthy environment,” Sapkal said.

He added that the BJP's monstrous hunger for power has bred an arrogance that is clearly reflected in these MLC elections.

According to him, the BJP has reduced these elections to horse-trading, marking a dark phase for democracy, one that must be fought to overcome.

Sapkal also levelled allegations against the poll body, claiming an unholy nexus exists between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Dismissing criticisms regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) lower seat count, he remarked that the current number of members has nothing to do with the issue.

He pointed out that back in 1984, the BJP had only two MPs in the Lok Sabha, and nobody questioned their existence based on numbers then.

He said the BJP's constant fixation on seat numbers only exposes its intent to dismantle the democratic framework.