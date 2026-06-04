Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets July 1 Deadline For Starting Registration Of Kanwar Committees

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Kanwar Committee to assess preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage and set July 1 as the deadline to start the registration process for Kanwar camp panels.

The Chief Minister said that existing committees should be informed well in advance about the required documents and annual audit formalities to prevent any difficulties during the application process.

The Revenue Department informed the Chief Minister that 308 Kanwar camps were successfully operated across Delhi last year.

It also noted that last year, for the first time, grant funds were transferred directly into the bank accounts of Kanwar committees and a single-window system was introduced. Committee members and public representatives said the arrangement improved transparency, resolved most operational issues and was widely appreciated by Kanwar committees.

The meeting was also attended by Art and Culture Minister and Kanwar Committee Chairman Kapil Mishra, committee member-MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Anil Sharma, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Sanjay Goel and Umang Bajaj, along with senior officials from various departments.

Representatives from the Revenue Department, Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, DUSIB and other departments presented updates on their preparations.

Representatives of Kanwar committees told the meeting that the existing grant amount is not sufficient for larger camps because of the higher cost of tents and other essential arrangements.

Some committees suggested increasing the grant amount or restoring the earlier system under which the government directly provided tents.

Responding to the suggestions, Chief Minister Gupta assured them that the government would consider all proposals positively and that the grant amount could be increased if required.

The meeting also reviewed the challenges faced last year and the suggestions that emerged from them.

Committee members recommended increasing both the number and quality of mobile toilets, ensuring their regular cleaning, providing round-the-clock medical services, arranging adequate drinking water, ensuring uninterrupted availability of gas cylinders, installing hoardings and publicity material on time, and making advance preparations to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete drainage improvements and other necessary works in areas where waterlogging had been reported last year.

Reviewing healthcare arrangements, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure round-the-clock medical facilities for devotees at all Kanwar camps.