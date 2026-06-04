Karnataka CM Shivakumar Announces Free Bus Passes, 56,000 New Jobs

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that "all-round development of the state is our mission" as he outlined a series of major decisions taken in the first Cabinet meeting and a high-level review meeting with senior government officials at Vidhana Soudha.

Key Cabinet Decisions

In a post on X, CM Shivakumar said the Karnataka government has resolved to give new momentum to the state's development immediately after assuming office, announcing key decisions including free bus passes for school and college students, measures to fill 56,000 vacant posts and preference for Kannadigas in private sector employment. He also announced the launch of a "Youth Employment Bridge" system to equip young people with global-level skills, along with the formation of 10,000 "Bharat Jodo Youth Associations" across gram panchayats and urban wards, each receiving a grant of Rs 10 lakh. "All-round development of the state is our mission! With the resolve to give a new momentum to the state's development, immediately after assuming office as Chief Minister, several important decisions have been taken in the first Cabinet meeting. - Declaration of free bus passes for school-college students. - Measures to fill 56,000 posts. Preference for Kannadigas in the private sector and the 'Youth Employment Bridge' system to equip youth for the global level. - Formation of 10,000 'Bharat Jodo Youth Associations' in gram panchayats and urban wards, with a grant of 10 lakh rupees each," Shivakumar wrote in the post on X.

Shivakumar further said employment exchange centres will be established to connect youth with private sector job opportunities, and departments have been directed to prepare recruitment schedules to fill vacancies within fixed timelines.

Focus on Bengaluru Development

During a detailed meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, District In-charge Secretaries and senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasised that grassroots-level officers represent the government and must inspire public confidence. In his first meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also focused heavily on the state's capital and the IT hub of India, Bengaluru. During the meeting, he announced a one-time exemption from OCC-CC norms for residential buildings in the city. He also announced a grant of Rs 2,000 crore for the improvement of Bengaluru's roads.

While discussing Bengaluru's development, Shivakumar noted that the city is home to around 2.6 million IT professionals and said the world looks towards Bengaluru across multiple sectors today. He added that Karnataka has outstanding human resources and one of the best climates in the country, asserting that every official must introspect on their individual contribution to the city's ongoing progress.

Strengthening Rural Economy and Education

Expressing serious concern over the decline in the rural economy and increasing migration to urban areas, Shivakumar declared that strengthening the rural economy will be a key priority of the government. He also announced the implementation of all budget announcements.

Turning to the state's education sector, the Karnataka Chief Minister noted that the state currently faces a shortage of 50,000 teachers. He stated that teachers will be recruited in phases and stressed that the proper utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds must be ensured to bring about transformative improvements in education.

Law & Order and Tourism Policy

Shivakumar announced the constitution of Special Task Forces to improve law and order in Karnataka and completely eradicate rowdy activities across the state. Additionally, he stated that a new tourism policy will soon be formulated for the comprehensive development of coastal tourism, emphasising that the government will place special focus on promoting tourism along the coast.

Voter List Revision and Official Directives

Shivakumar also said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has already been initiated in the state. He directed all senior officials to treat the exercise with utmost seriousness and ensure proper guidance to subordinate officers, adding that help desks must be established at the booth level to assist citizens in obtaining necessary documents. The Chief Minister stated that it is the collective responsibility of all officials to ensure every eligible citizen can exercise their right to vote.

He also instructed Karnataka government officials stationed in Delhi to make maximum efforts to ensure the effective implementation of ongoing state projects.

High-Level Review Meeting

Additonally, Shivakumar also held a high-level meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of the government. Additionally, Shivakumar held a high-level meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the government, along with all District In-charge Secretaries, Additional Directors General of Police, senior police officers, Chief Conservators of Forests and senior forest officers. He described officials as the "backbone" of the government's smooth administration.

In a post on X, he said officers must respond immediately to public grievances and ensure effective delivery of welfare schemes. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre and UT Khader, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, along with senior officials from various departments, were present at the meeting.

Seeking Blessings

On the occasion of the first Cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Sri Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru. In a post on X, Shivakumar asserted that the society-oriented activities of the Siddaganga Math continue to serve as a constant source of inspiration to everyone.

"Today, I was fortunate to receive the blessings of His Holiness Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Sri Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru, the sacred land of the three-fold Dasoha. The social concern and society-oriented activities of Siddaganga Math, which have become a light in the lives of lakhs of people, serve as a constant source of inspiration to all of us," said DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

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