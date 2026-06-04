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Uusi Kirja Rauhan Psykolog


2026-06-04 11:31:34
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lauseessa”sota rauhan vuoksi” ei ole logiikkaa eikä merkitystä, sillä se on harha. Ilmaisu”sota rauhan vuoksi” on yhtä mieletön kuin ilmaisut”kuole elämän vuoksi”,”kärsi nautinnon vuoksi” tai”ole onneton onnen vuoksi”.

Nykyajan ihminen on sisäisessä sodassa, sisäisen kaaoksen tilassa, koska hän on täysin illuusion uhri. Ihmisen on voitettava sisäinen kaaoksensa saavuttaakseen rauhan. Jos joku kuitenkin tarjoaa hänelle lohdutusta, se on kuin kohtelisi häntä vihollisena, koska lohdutus on ajanhukkaa eikä johda rauhaan.

Jos ei taistele sisäistä sotaa, joutuu taistelemaan ulkoista. Jos taas ihminen käy sisäisen sodan, taistelee, voittaa ja päättää sodan, myös ulkoinen sota loppuu. Tämä on ainoa tie rauhaan!

Rauhan psykologia on enemmän kuin kirja – se on uraauurtava rauhanmanifesti, joka osoittaa, miten jokainen ihminen voi henkilökohtaisen sisäisen matkansa kautta edistää rauhanomaisempaa maailmaa. Se toimii opastavana hakuteoksena kaikille, jotka pyrkivät lisääntyneen tietoisuuden kautta sisäiseen ja ulkoiseen rauhaan.

About the author

Akif Manaf was born in Azerbaijan in 1958 and grew up in a family in which both parents were physicians. In 1975, he began studying at the Institute of Economics in Moscow, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics and later a master's degree in economics. He subsequently began teaching at the same institution, and in 1994 he earned a doctorate in philosophy.

With his extensive knowledge of philosophy and issues related to personal development, Akif Manaf contributes to the development and dissemination of knowledge through his own educational programs and books. In this spirit, he has also founded the International Change Federation and the World Change Academy, both of which operate internationally.

Akif Manaf is deeply committed to peace-related issues and is active in the International Peace Association, an organization whose aim is to prevent a third world war through the dissemination of knowledge and the consolidation of peace ambassadors from around the world. At the same time, he continues to teach at many institutions, including Bilgi University and Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

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